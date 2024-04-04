✕ Close It’s not in our hands, Pep Guardiola says Liverpool now favourites for title

Liverpool play host to Sheffield United this evening in a Premier League encounter that could see them regain top spot in the table. Following on from their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton at the weekend, Liverpool know they must not drop points if they hope to continue leading the way in such a tight title race.

The Reds entered these midweek fixtures with a two-point cushion over second-placed Arsenal though the Gunners moved above them after their victory over Luton on Wednesday.

Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa also congested the title contenders at the top of the league with the champions drawing level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s side who must respond with a positive result against Sheffield United tonight.

