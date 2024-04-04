Liverpool vs Sheffield United LIVE: Latest Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Jurgen Klopp’s men will move back to the top of the table with a victory over the Blades
Liverpool play host to Sheffield United this evening in a Premier League encounter that could see them regain top spot in the table. Following on from their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton at the weekend, Liverpool know they must not drop points if they hope to continue leading the way in such a tight title race.
The Reds entered these midweek fixtures with a two-point cushion over second-placed Arsenal though the Gunners moved above them after their victory over Luton on Wednesday.
Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa also congested the title contenders at the top of the league with the champions drawing level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s side who must respond with a positive result against Sheffield United tonight.
Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction
It is hard to look past Liverpool when deciding a winner for tonight’s match. The two sides came into these midweek fixtures at opposite ends of the table and when considering the Reds’ dominance at home it should be an easy win.
Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United.
Liverpool vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Vini Souza, Hamer, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee, Brereton Diaz.
Early team news
Curtis Jones has an outside chance of featuring for Liverpool, for the first time since 17 February. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson are still on the long-term absentee list. There is more positive news however, and Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could be fit enough to be included in the starting line-up.
For the Blades, George Baldock and Tom Davies are not expected to recover from injury in time to be available.
How to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United
Liverpool vs Sheffield United will take place at Anfield on Thursday 4 April 2024, with a kick-off time of 7.30 pm BST.
The match will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can watch the match live on the Discovery+ app and website.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action which sees Liverpool host Sheffield United at Anfield.
The Reds need to respond after victories for Arsenal and Manchester City on Wednesday evening. The Gunners, having beaten Luton 2-0, jumped ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s team in the table with City drawing level on points with Liverpool following their 4-1 win over Aston Villa. Victory over the bottom-placed Blades tonight will put Liverpool back into first and keep them in control of the title race.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, picked up their only points in March with a 3-3 draw against Fulham. Chris Wilder’s team are in shocking form and desperately need to collect points if they have any hopes of avoiding relegation.
We’ll have all the action, team news and latest updates throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.
