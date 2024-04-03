Liverpool vs Sheffield United betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd betting tips
Liverpool are once again in command of the race for the Premier League title ahead of their showdown against bottom club Sheffield United on Thursday (7.30pm, TNT Sports 2).
The Reds returned to the Premier League summit following their 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday, while Manchester City and Arsenal played out a stalemate at the Etihad Stadium.
Football betting sites have slashed Liverpool’s odds to win the Premier League, moving Jurgen Klopp’s side into favourites for the crown at 5/4.
If the Merseysiders win their remaining nine league matches, they will send their manager out on the highest of notes with a second Premier League title in four years.
Sheffield United will be out to spoil the party and have given themselves a glimmer of hope of survival this season, although they’re still 10 points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest albeit with two games in hand over their rivals.
The Blades allowed a 3-1 lead to slip against Fulham last time out, costing them two vital points. They’re not given much hope in the Premier League odds for their trip to Anfield, with a massive 28/1 available for Chris Wilder’s men to take all three points.
Liverpool to find their rhythm
The Reds had to come from behind to beat Brighton last time out, but goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah dug them out of trouble. Liverpool have not been firing on all cylinders in front of goal in their last three Premier League games.
Klopp’s men have scored less than their expected goals (xG) rating in their clashes with Nottingham Forest, Man City and the Seagulls. Even Salah was not at his best in the win over Brighton, spurning chances before he eventually found the net with a clinical finish.
The good news for Klopp is that his side are creating chances even against strong defences like City. So, facing a Sheffield United team, who are on a trajectory to concede almost 100 goals this season, seems like the perfect tonic for Salah and co to return to their predatory best.
The Blades have looked a little better in front of goal in their last two matches, scoring five times in draws with Bournemouth and Fulham.
But, their defensive frailties have cost them dearly, conceding two-goal leads and last-minute efforts in both matches. Had they held on Wilder’s men would have been within six points of safety. Playing a Liverpool side determined to press on for the title comes at the wrong time for the Blades. At best, it appears to be a damage-limitation job at Anfield.
Betting apps price up Liverpool at 1/12 in the outright win market. We’re looking elsewhere at the handicap, taking the Reds on a -2 three-way handicap at 4/6 with Unibet. This bet only pays out if Liverpool win by three goals or more.
Liverpool vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Liverpool –2 handicap – 4/6 Unibet
Diaz to make impact
Diaz has had an inconsistent season for the Reds and has not quite hit the heights that supporters would have hoped for out of the Colombia international.
He has scored seven Premier League goals in 28 appearances, which given the license he has down the left flank and the attention drawn by Salah on the right, is not quite a good enough haul for a player of his calibre.
At his best, Diaz can torment opposing defenders with his speed and skill, see his mazy run that put Kyle Walker in a bind against City.
The forward has lacked a clinical edge at times, none more so in that City game where he spurned several chances to put Liverpool ahead. However, Diaz never shies away from the ball and is always an outlet for his team.
He’s always willing to try his luck at goal, albeit his finishing has not quite been up to standard. Diaz has scored four in his last eight league games though, which is certainly an improvement.
The forward has also registered at least one effort at goal in his last 14 Premier League games, coincidentally Sheffield United were the last team to prevent the Colombian from mustering an attempt.
Given his run of form and the space that will be afforded to him due to Salah’s presence, we like the value for Diaz to register two or more shots on target at odds of 6/5 with bet365.
Liverpool vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Luis Diaz over 1.5 shots on target – 6/5 bet365
Danger for Robinson
Only Chelsea have accumulated more yellow cards than Sheffield United in the Premier League this season, although there’s only one card between the two clubs. Five of the Blades squad have surpassed five cautions over the campaign, including Jack Robinson, who sits on seven yellow cards.
Robinson has struggled at the back along with his team-mates, often exposed by the pace and skill of opposing forwards. The former Liverpool defender will not be relishing his return to Anfield in direct opposition with Salah.