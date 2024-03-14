Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool host Sparta Prague in the Europa League last-16 tonight as the Reds take a four-goal lead back to Anfield following an inspired display from Darwin Nunez last time out.

The Uruguay striker scored two spectacular goals before half time as Jurgen Klopp’s side raced to a 5-1 victory in Prague and put one foot in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

Liverpool will look to finish the job tonight, while Klopp may look to rotate his team as the Reds continue to battle on multiple fronts this season.

Klopp’s side battled to a 1-1 draw in a whirlwind clash with Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and will travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

When is Liverpool vs Sparta Prague?

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Thursday 14 March at Anfield.

How can I watch it and what TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage following the earlier match between West Ham and Freiburg. Subscribers can also steam the match on Discovery+.

What is the Liverpool team news?

Ibrahima Konate missed the match against Manchester City after picking up an injury in the first leg in Prague and is unlikely to be risked. Trent Alexander-Arnod, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones remain out until after the international break. Mohamed Salah could get his first start since returning from a hamstring injury as Klopp looks to get his star forward back up to speed. James McConnell, Bobby Clarke, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas could all get another opportunity to start for Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; McConnell, Clark, Gakpo; Salah, Danns, Koumas

Sparta Prague: Vindahl-Jensen; Vitik, Sorensen, Krejci; Preciado. Solbakken, Kairinen, Zeleny; Birmancevic, Kutchta, Haraslin

Odds

Liverpool: 33/100

Draw: 27/5

Sparta Prague: 17/2

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Sparta Prague