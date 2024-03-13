Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Europa League last 16 predictions: 35/1 accumulator tips, betting odds and free bets

The Europa League last 16 stage wraps up on Thursday with a handful of quarter-final spots up for grabs
Last Updated: 13th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Europa League tips

The final eight teams in the Europa League will be decided on Thursday night, although some of the ties are seemingly over after the first leg. 

Three of the eight round of 16 matches witnessed victories by four goal margins as Liverpool, Marseille and Roma all produced dominant performances, while Milan were not far behind with a 4-2 triumph over Slavia Prague.

Europa League fixtures and odds
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Villarreal Villarreal VIL
11/8 Unibet
3/1 Bet365
19/10 Unibet
Marseille Marseille OM
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
West Ham West Ham WHU
3/4 Unibet
3/1 Unibet
4/1 Bet365
Freiburg Freiburg SCF
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague SLA
47/20 Unibet
29/10 Unibet
6/5 William Hill
Milan Milan ACM
March 14th | 5:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Rangers Rangers RFC
19/10 Unibet
11/4 Bet365
7/5 Unibet
Benfica Lisbon Benfica Lisbon BEN
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Atalanta Atalanta ATA
Evens Unibet
14/5 Bet365
14/5 Unibet
Sporting Lisbon Sporting Lisbon SPO
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brighton Brighton BRI
3/4 Unibet
10/3 Bet365
18/5 Unibet
Roma Roma ROM
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Leverkusen Leverkusen LEV
1/6 Unibet
15/2 Unibet
16/1 William Hill
Fk Fk QAR
March 14th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Liverpool Liverpool LIV
33/100 Unibet
27/5 Unibet
17/2 William Hill
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague SPA

Four ties remain very much in the balance after tight encounters in the first leg, including Bayer Leverkusen’s surprise 2-2 draw with Qarabag on the road.  

Here are our predictions for the second legs of four of these ties and our selections can be made into a 35/1 accumulator with bet365 using the best Europa League odds.

Rangers vs Benfica predictions 

(5.45pm, TNT Sports 4) 

Philippe Clement’s men put forward an impressive performance on the road in the first leg, but Benfica twice came from behind to leave the tie all square heading to Ibrox.  

Rangers will fancy their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals, although their 10-match winning streak at home in all competitions ended last time out in a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell.  

The Scottish outfit have already beaten Real Betis and Sparta Prague at Ibrox in the Europa League this term and have proven their quality in the past in the competition, notably overcoming Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig on their way to the final in 2022.

Rangers vs Benfica odds
Best Odds
March 14th | 5:45pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Rangers Rangers
34.48%
15/8
--
17/10
9/5
19/10
7/4
9/5
Draw
26.67%
5/2
--
13/5
5/2
27/10
13/5
11/4
Benfica Lisbon Benfica Lisbon
41.15%
13/10
--
11/8
5/4
7/5
7/5
11/8
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
60.61%
61/100
--
--
61/100
--
--
13/20
Under 2.5
45.45%
6/5
--
--
23/20
--
--
6/5
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Rangers Rangers
19/10 Unibet
Draw
11/4 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Benfica Lisbon Benfica Lisbon
7/5 Unibet
Over 2.5
13/20 Bet365
Few can doubt Benfica’s pedigree in Europe, but their away form is a concern ahead of the contest. They were thrashed 5-0 by Porto in their last away Primeira Liga contest, while Roger Schmidt’s side were also knocked out of the Taca de Portugal by Sporting CP before that. 

Betting apps have Rangers as the underdogs for this one, but we believe the Scottish side are ready to prove their European credentials once more by knocking out Benfica at odds of 15/8 to win on the night with SpreadEx

Rangers vs Benfica Tip: Rangers to win – 15/8 SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
West Ham vs Freiburg 

(5.45pm, TNT Sports 1) 

West Ham and Freiburg will be facing off for the fourth time this season in their second leg clash. The Hammers were off the boil in Germany last week, suffering a 1-0 defeat to leave them with work to do to remain in the Europa League. 

Michael Gregoritsch scored the only goal of the game to give the German outfit a slender lead heading to the London Stadium.  

Freiburg built on their European victory with a 2-1 win on the road at Bochum in the Bundesliga at the weekend, so Christian Streich’s side will come into the fixture with confidence. They did lose on their visit to the Hammers in the group stage, which could be an omen in the home side's favour. 

West Ham needed a late goal from Danny Ings to avoid defeat to Burnley at the weekend. David Moyes’ men have been inconsistent and the Scot continues to face calls to leave the club, despite their achievements in Europe and solid placing in the Premier League.

West Ham vs Freiburg odds
Best Odds
March 14th | 5:45pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
West Ham West Ham
56.50%
4/6
--
7/10
4/6
3/4
3/4
4/6
Draw
25.00%
17/6
--
14/5
14/5
3/1
21/8
14/5
Freiburg Freiburg
20.00%
15/4
--
7/2
15/4
19/5
18/5
4/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
54.05%
--
--
--
--
--
4/5
Under 2.5
50.00%
--
--
--
--
--
1/1
Over 0
97.09%
1/33
--
--
--
--
--
--
Under 0
10.00%
9/1
--
--
--
--
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
West Ham West Ham
3/4 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/4 Unibet
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
3/4 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
7/10 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/6 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
4/6 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
4/6 BoyleSports
Draw
3/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/1 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
17/6 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
14/5 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
14/5 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/5 Bet365
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
21/8 William Hill
Freiburg Freiburg
4/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/1 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
19/5 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
15/4 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
15/4 BoyleSports
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
18/5 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
7/2 Betway
Over 2.5
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/5 Bet365
Under 2.5
1/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/1 Bet365
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
Over 0
1/33 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/33 Spreadex
Under 0
9/1 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
9/1 Spreadex
Moyes needs a performance from his players, particularly Mohammed Kudus, who has been quiet since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old was a bright spark for the Hammers before Christmas but has failed to score in his last nine in all competitions. He has provided two assists, but the Hammers need one of their main men to fire in the final third.  

After bagging in the home match in the group stage, we’re backing Kudus to torment Freiburg again by scoring any time at odds of 5/2 with BoyleSports

West Ham vs Freiburg Tip: Mohammed Kudus to score any time – 5/2 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Atalanta vs Sporting CP 

(8pm, TNT Sports 6) 

The quirky nature of the Europa League round of 16 draw means that Atalanta and Sporting CP will also meet for the fourth time this season. Atalanta won the first duel in Portugal, but since then there have been two 1-1 draws. 

It has been very difficult to split these sides, Gianluca Scamacca's effort cancelling out Paulinho’s opener in the first leg in Lisbon.  

The tie is very much in the balance, and although football betting sites back Atalanta to advance, their form has not been encouraging.

Atalanta vs Sporting CP odds
Best Odds
March 14th | 8:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Atalanta Atalanta
49.50%
10/11
--
10/11
13/15
Evens
20/21
10/11
Draw
26.32%
21/8
--
13/5
13/5
27/10
13/5
14/5
Sporting Lisbon Sporting Lisbon
26.32%
13/5
--
12/5
13/5
14/5
21/8
27/10
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
58.82%
67/100
--
--
--
--
7/10
Under 2.5
47.62%
11/10
--
--
--
--
11/10
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Atalanta Atalanta
Evens Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Evens Unibet
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
20/21 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
10/11 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
10/11 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
10/11 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/15 BoyleSports
Draw
14/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/5 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
21/8 Spreadex
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
27/10 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/5 BoyleSports
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
13/5 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
13/5 Betway
Sporting Lisbon Sporting Lisbon
14/5 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/5 Unibet
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
21/8 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
27/10 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
13/5 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/5 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
12/5 Betway
Over 2.5
7/10 William Hill
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/10 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
67/100 Spreadex
Under 2.5
11/10 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
11/10 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/10 Bet365
Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 13 March 2024 until 13:30 on 15 March 2024. £1 must be staked at Sir Gino to Win the Triumph Hurdle at 25/1. Returns paid as 5 x £5 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
William Hill
The Italian outfit are winless in their last five, although they have come through a tough patch of games, playing the top four in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men dug out a solid 2-2 draw against Juve last time out, but did lose last their last home match to Bologna.  

Sporting will provide a tough test and are unbeaten in their last 11 in all competitions. They’ve only failed to score once this season, and have a potent frontline led by Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres. 

Atalanta know where the back of the net is too, so we’re taking both teams to score for our prediction at odds of 4/6 with bet365

Atalanta vs Sporting CP Tip: Both teams to score – 4/6 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
