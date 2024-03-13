Europa League last 16 predictions: 35/1 accumulator tips, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Europa League fixtures and odds March 14th | 5:45pm Home Draw Away Villarreal VIL 11/8 3/1 19/10 Marseille OM March 14th | 5:45pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 3/4 3/1 4/1 Freiburg SCF March 14th | 5:45pm Home Draw Away Slavia Prague SLA 47/20 29/10 6/5 Milan ACM March 14th | 5:45pm Home Draw Away Rangers RFC 19/10 11/4 7/5 Benfica Lisbon BEN March 14th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Atalanta ATA Evens 14/5 14/5 Sporting Lisbon SPO March 14th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Brighton BRI 3/4 10/3 18/5 Roma ROM March 14th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Leverkusen LEV 1/6 15/2 16/1 Fk QAR March 14th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 33/100 27/5 17/2 Sparta Prague SPA

Four ties remain very much in the balance after tight encounters in the first leg, including Bayer Leverkusen’s surprise 2-2 draw with Qarabag on the road. Here are our predictions for the second legs of four of these ties and our selections can be made into a 35/1 accumulator with bet365 using the best .

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Rangers vs Benfica predictions (5.45pm, TNT Sports 4) Philippe Clement’s men put forward an impressive performance on the road in the first leg, but Benfica twice came from behind to leave the tie all square heading to Ibrox. Rangers will fancy their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals, although their 10-match winning streak at home in all competitions ended last time out in a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell. The Scottish outfit have already beaten Real Betis and Sparta Prague at Ibrox in the Europa League this term and have proven their quality in the past in the competition, notably overcoming Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig on their way to the final in 2022.

Few can doubt Benfica’s pedigree in Europe, but their away form is a concern ahead of the contest. They were thrashed 5-0 by Porto in their last away Primeira Liga contest, while Roger Schmidt’s side were also knocked out of the Taca de Portugal by Sporting CP before that. have Rangers as the underdogs for this one, but we believe the Scottish side are ready to prove their European credentials once more by knocking out Benfica at odds of 15/8 to win on the night with SpreadEx. Rangers vs Benfica Tip: Rangers to win – 15/8 SpreadEx

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

West Ham vs Freiburg (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1) West Ham and Freiburg will be facing off for the fourth time this season in their second leg clash. The Hammers were off the boil in Germany last week, suffering a 1-0 defeat to leave them with work to do to remain in the Europa League. Michael Gregoritsch scored the only goal of the game to give the German outfit a slender lead heading to the London Stadium. Freiburg built on their European victory with a 2-1 win on the road at Bochum in the Bundesliga at the weekend, so Christian Streich’s side will come into the fixture with confidence. They did lose on their visit to the Hammers in the group stage, which could be an omen in the home side's favour. West Ham needed a late goal from Danny Ings to avoid defeat to Burnley at the weekend. David Moyes’ men have been inconsistent and the Scot continues to face calls to leave the club, despite their achievements in Europe and solid placing in the Premier League.

Moyes needs a performance from his players, particularly Mohammed Kudus, who has been quiet since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations. The 23-year-old was a bright spark for the Hammers before Christmas but has failed to score in his last nine in all competitions. He has provided two assists, but the Hammers need one of their main men to fire in the final third. After bagging in the home match in the group stage, we’re backing Kudus to torment Freiburg again by scoring any time at odds of 5/2 with . West Ham vs Freiburg Tip: Mohammed Kudus to score any time – 5/2 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Atalanta vs Sporting CP (8pm, TNT Sports 6) The quirky nature of the Europa League round of 16 draw means that Atalanta and Sporting CP will also meet for the fourth time this season. Atalanta won the first duel in Portugal, but since then there have been two 1-1 draws. It has been very difficult to split these sides, Gianluca Scamacca's effort cancelling out Paulinho’s opener in the first leg in Lisbon. The tie is very much in the balance, and although back Atalanta to advance, their form has not been encouraging.