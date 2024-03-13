Europa League last 16 predictions: 35/1 accumulator tips, betting odds and free bets

Europa League tips
- Rangers to beat Benfica – 15/8 SpreadEx
- Mohammed Kudus to score any time – 5/2 BoyleSports
- Atalanta vs Sporting CP both teams to score – 4/6 bet365
- Bayer Leverkusen –2 handicap vs Qarabag – 5/4 BetMGM
- The fourfold pays 35/1 with bet365
The final eight teams in the Europa League will be decided on Thursday night, although some of the ties are seemingly over after the first leg.
Three of the eight round of 16 matches witnessed victories by four goal margins as Liverpool, Marseille and Roma all produced dominant performances, while Milan were not far behind with a 4-2 triumph over Slavia Prague.
Four ties remain very much in the balance after tight encounters in the first leg, including Bayer Leverkusen’s surprise 2-2 draw with Qarabag on the road.
Here are our predictions for the second legs of four of these ties and our selections can be made into a 35/1 accumulator with bet365 using the best Europa League odds.
Rangers vs Benfica predictions
(5.45pm, TNT Sports 4)
Philippe Clement’s men put forward an impressive performance on the road in the first leg, but Benfica twice came from behind to leave the tie all square heading to Ibrox.
Rangers will fancy their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals, although their 10-match winning streak at home in all competitions ended last time out in a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell.
The Scottish outfit have already beaten Real Betis and Sparta Prague at Ibrox in the Europa League this term and have proven their quality in the past in the competition, notably overcoming Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig on their way to the final in 2022.
Few can doubt Benfica’s pedigree in Europe, but their away form is a concern ahead of the contest. They were thrashed 5-0 by Porto in their last away Primeira Liga contest, while Roger Schmidt’s side were also knocked out of the Taca de Portugal by Sporting CP before that.
Betting apps have Rangers as the underdogs for this one, but we believe the Scottish side are ready to prove their European credentials once more by knocking out Benfica at odds of 15/8 to win on the night with SpreadEx.
Rangers vs Benfica Tip: Rangers to win – 15/8 SpreadEx
West Ham vs Freiburg
(5.45pm, TNT Sports 1)
West Ham and Freiburg will be facing off for the fourth time this season in their second leg clash. The Hammers were off the boil in Germany last week, suffering a 1-0 defeat to leave them with work to do to remain in the Europa League.
Michael Gregoritsch scored the only goal of the game to give the German outfit a slender lead heading to the London Stadium.
Freiburg built on their European victory with a 2-1 win on the road at Bochum in the Bundesliga at the weekend, so Christian Streich’s side will come into the fixture with confidence. They did lose on their visit to the Hammers in the group stage, which could be an omen in the home side's favour.
West Ham needed a late goal from Danny Ings to avoid defeat to Burnley at the weekend. David Moyes’ men have been inconsistent and the Scot continues to face calls to leave the club, despite their achievements in Europe and solid placing in the Premier League.
Moyes needs a performance from his players, particularly Mohammed Kudus, who has been quiet since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.
The 23-year-old was a bright spark for the Hammers before Christmas but has failed to score in his last nine in all competitions. He has provided two assists, but the Hammers need one of their main men to fire in the final third.
After bagging in the home match in the group stage, we’re backing Kudus to torment Freiburg again by scoring any time at odds of 5/2 with BoyleSports.
West Ham vs Freiburg Tip: Mohammed Kudus to score any time – 5/2 BoyleSports
Atalanta vs Sporting CP
(8pm, TNT Sports 6)
The quirky nature of the Europa League round of 16 draw means that Atalanta and Sporting CP will also meet for the fourth time this season. Atalanta won the first duel in Portugal, but since then there have been two 1-1 draws.
It has been very difficult to split these sides, Gianluca Scamacca's effort cancelling out Paulinho’s opener in the first leg in Lisbon.
The tie is very much in the balance, and although football betting sites back Atalanta to advance, their form has not been encouraging.
The Italian outfit are winless in their last five, although they have come through a tough patch of games, playing the top four in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men dug out a solid 2-2 draw against Juve last time out, but did lose last their last home match to Bologna.
Sporting will provide a tough test and are unbeaten in their last 11 in all competitions. They’ve only failed to score once this season, and have a potent frontline led by Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres.
Atalanta know where the back of the net is too, so we’re taking both teams to score for our prediction at odds of 4/6 with bet365.
Atalanta vs Sporting CP Tip: Both teams to score – 4/6 bet365