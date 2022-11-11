Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool would use ‘fresh money’ to spend bigger in transfer market

The Reds’ owners FSG are open to new investment in the club

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 11 November 2022 22:30
Comments
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'obviously committed' to club despite rumours of sale

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool might be able to finance bigger buys if the club gets new owners or investors and feels they may have to spend big and take some risks on new signings.

Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s current owners, have said they are “fully committed” to Liverpool but are investigating a possible sale, with investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley enlisted to help find buyers or new shareholders.

Klopp, who has reaffirmed his own commitment to the club, has spoken recently of how hard it is for Liverpool to compete in the transfer market with clubs who can spend what they want.

Liverpool have largely had a self-sustaining economic model, with buying facilitated by broadcast and commercial revenue and sales of players. Until Klopp paid an initial £64million for Darwin Nunez in the summer, his two most expensive signings, goalkeeper Alisson and defender Virgil van Dijk, came after the £142million departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in one of the costliest deals in history.

Now Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, who could cost over £100million next year, and Klopp feels that “fresh money” could help him spend.

Recommended

He explained: “In the structure we had, we were obviously able to spend money, but we always had to look and say ‘what did we earn?’ That was always the situation, it was clear. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali and Virg, we all know how it happened, we got some money from Barcelona and spent it wisely, I would say.

“For me, how we did it so far brought us to where we are. But fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this. Nothing gets cheaper, and not only because of the inflation rate. Sometimes you have to spend.

“We are really happy to give all our young kids a chance, and I’m so positive about the impact they will have in the future, but around it you have to, from time to time, thrown in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well, and not 35.

“So yes, from time to time, you have to take some risks, and we will see. I have no idea what will happen, but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Klopp sympathised with Roberto Firmino after the forward was omitted from the Brazil squad for the World Cup and argued he merited a place.

“A blow, definitely, you couldn’t see it in training but you could see,” he added. “It was a blow for me. He deserves it; I think he deserves everything in the world. It shows just how incredibly good and talented this Brazil squad is if you can leave a player like Bobby Firmino out: madness. He is fine but very disappointed.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in