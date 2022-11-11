Liverpool would use ‘fresh money’ to spend bigger in transfer market

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool might be able to finance bigger buys if the club gets new owners or investors and feels they may have to spend big and take some risks on new signings.

Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s current owners, have said they are “fully committed” to Liverpool but are investigating a possible sale, with investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley enlisted to help find buyers or new shareholders.

Klopp, who has reaffirmed his own commitment to the club, has spoken recently of how hard it is for Liverpool to compete in the transfer market with clubs who can spend what they want.

Liverpool have largely had a self-sustaining economic model, with buying facilitated by broadcast and commercial revenue and sales of players. Until Klopp paid an initial £64million for Darwin Nunez in the summer, his two most expensive signings, goalkeeper Alisson and defender Virgil van Dijk, came after the £142million departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in one of the costliest deals in history.

Now Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, who could cost over £100million next year, and Klopp feels that “fresh money” could help him spend.

He explained: “In the structure we had, we were obviously able to spend money, but we always had to look and say ‘what did we earn?’ That was always the situation, it was clear. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali and Virg, we all know how it happened, we got some money from Barcelona and spent it wisely, I would say.

“For me, how we did it so far brought us to where we are. But fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this. Nothing gets cheaper, and not only because of the inflation rate. Sometimes you have to spend.

“We are really happy to give all our young kids a chance, and I’m so positive about the impact they will have in the future, but around it you have to, from time to time, thrown in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well, and not 35.

“So yes, from time to time, you have to take some risks, and we will see. I have no idea what will happen, but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Klopp sympathised with Roberto Firmino after the forward was omitted from the Brazil squad for the World Cup and argued he merited a place.

“A blow, definitely, you couldn’t see it in training but you could see,” he added. “It was a blow for me. He deserves it; I think he deserves everything in the world. It shows just how incredibly good and talented this Brazil squad is if you can leave a player like Bobby Firmino out: madness. He is fine but very disappointed.”