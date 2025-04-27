Liverpool v Tottenham LIVE: Team news and line-ups with Arne Slot’s side set to secure title
A draw will be enough for Liverpool to win the Premier League for a second time
The decisive day may finally have arrived for Liverpool as they seek the point they need to secure a second Premier League title.
An outstanding first season under Arne Slot has seen them establish a dominant advantage at the top of the table, and Liverpool will be crowned champions in front of their home fans at Anfield provided they avoid defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Having been denied the chance to celebrate their breakthrough success under Jurgen Klopp in 2020 due to Covid, the city should be fit to burst if Slot’s side do get over the line with several games to spare.
Hoping to delay the inevitable are Spurs, guided by a boyhood Liverpool fan. Ange Postecoglou insisted that those loyalties are long gone as he looked ahead to this game, with the Australian looking to spoil the title party - though the manager will no doubt have half-an-eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt, too.
Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:
Arne Slot vows to make up for Liverpool’s ‘Covid title’ by winning Premier League in front of packed Anfield
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits his side have a big responsibility to fans to win the Premier League at Anfield.
Five years ago Jurgen Klopp’s team lifted the trophy in an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions, having won a first title in 30 years by 18 points.
Although there were celebrations outside the ground – both on the night they were confirmed as champions after Manchester City lost at Chelsea when Liverpool were not even playing, and the final game of the season – there was no victory parade for fans to show their appreciation.
Former Liverpool fan Ange Postecoglou hoping to spoil Anfield title party
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou insists he has moved on from his "boyhood" crush on Liverpool as he targets being a party pooper at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool can clinch the title with a point at home to Spurs, who could equal their tally of most defeats in a Premier League season if they lose for a 19th time in the division this weekend.
Postecoglou's primary focus is on next week's Europa League semi-final first leg tie with Bodo/Glimt but the Australian was asked about his previous affinity to the Merseyside club ahead of a potentially pivotal day for Arne Slot's team.
Is the match on TV?
When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?
Liverpool vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 27 April at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with build-up starting at 4pm, straight after the Bournemouth vs Man Utd game.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Anfield on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass hereto watch without a subscription.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Salah, Jota
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven; Spence; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke
Team news
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be pushing to start after returning from injury last week with a match-winning goal at Leicester.
Joe Gomez is a long-term absentee. Other than that, Slot should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Tottenham captain Heung-min Son missed the game against Forest due to a long-running ankle/foot injury. With Spurs’ biggest tie of the season to come in Europe, it seems unlikely that Postecoglou would recall the South Korean at Anfield.
Liverpool need just one point to secure the Premier League title as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
Arne Slot’s side are on the brink of their second league title in five years, following Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in midweek. The Reds only need to avoid defeat against an out-of-form Spurs team to guarantee the 2024/25 title.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late winner last weekend at Leicester took them a step closer to an unassailable lead. A second Premier League title would draw them level with Manchester United in English top-flight league titles, at 20.
Spurs, meanwhile, are a lowly 16th in the Premier League table and have lost four of their last five league games, including a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday. Ange Postecoglou’s side are, however, in the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they face Bodo/Glimt in their first-leg on Thursday.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Anfield could well see Liverpool win their 20th top-flight title this afternoon, with only a draw needed against Spurs for the Reds to clinch yet another English title.
All that stands in their way is a Spurs side who have been poor in recent weeks, so an expectant Anfield awaits this afternoon for Arne Slot’s men.
We’ll have all the later build-up and team news right here.
