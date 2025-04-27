The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Liverpool v Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s match, with Liverpool one point away from the title
Liverpool need just one point to secure the Premier League title as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
Arne Slot’s side are on the brink of their second league title in five years, following Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in midweek. The Reds only need to avoid defeat against an out-of-form Spurs team to guarantee the 2024/25 title.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late winner last weekend at Leicester took them a step closer to an unassailable lead. A second Premier League title would draw them level with Manchester United in English top-flight league titles, at 20.
Spurs, meanwhile, are a lowly 16th in the Premier League table and have lost four of their last five league games, including a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday. Ange Postecoglou’s side are, however, in the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they face Bodo/Glimt in their first-leg on Thursday.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash.
When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?
Liverpool vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 27 April at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with build-up starting at 4pm, straight after the Bournemouth vs Man Utd game.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Anfield on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be pushing to start after returning from injury last week with a match-winning goal at Leicester.
Joe Gomez is a long-term absentee. Other than that, Slot should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Tottenham captain Heung-min Son missed the game against Forest due to a long-running ankle/foot injury. With Spurs’ biggest tie of the season to come in Europe, it seems unlikely that Postecoglou would recall the South Korean at Anfield.
Centre-back Radu Dragusin is another long-term absentee.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Salah, Jota
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven; Spence; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke
Odds
Liverpool win 1/4
Draw 5/1
Tottenham win 17/4
