Liverpool have had a successful transfer window so far as they swooped Luis Diaz from rivals Tottenham Hotspur but the Premier League club have shut up shop just yet.

They have their eyes on multiple players and the deals could be pushed through on Monday - the deadline day.

The main target is Fulham’s midfielder Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old is being pursued by Jurgen Klopp’s team but the Cottagers are putting up a fight with Fulham manager Marco Silva saying the star will stay at the club for the rest of the season. “From day one I have been trying to keep him. It is not a surprise that clubs are interested in Fabio,” the boss said. “We are talking about a young player with big talent.

“The situation is not easy because he is in the last year of his contract, but that is the reality. It is out of our plans for him to leave the club in this window. It has been difficult for us to renew with him, but we are trying.”

Elsewhere, Takumi Minamino could be shipped out on loan in a late deal. Liverpool were initially adamant about keeping the forward but with the introduction of Diaz, Minamino may play his football elsewhere for the rest of the season.

It’s been reported Neco Williams has returned early from a holiday in Dubai to resolve his future. The defender has seen interest from Championship side Bournemouth and a loan agreement could be pushed through.

Nat Phillips has garnered a multitude of interest with bids from Newcastle and Watford already reportedly been rejected by the Reds. West Ham, Burnley and clubs across Europe are also said to want to sign him and so it’ll come down to whether Liverpool want him and if not which club to sell to.

And finally, Rhys Williams could be sent out on loan once again but this time to Sheffield United. He spent part of the first half of the season at Swansea City.