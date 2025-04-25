Liverpool vs Tottenham tips:

Liverpool face Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday knowing that just a point will be enough to secure their 20th league title, after Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot’s side have led the table for most of the season, and it has been a matter of when, not if, for a while now that they would be crowned Champions, and they will back themselves to do it on Sunday.

But Spurs are one of just six teams to beat the Reds this season, after they took a 1-0 lead in the League Cup semi-final when Lucas Bergvall scored the only goal of the game, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in the first leg.

Liverpool bounced back, though, to win the second leg 4-0 and reach the final, where they were beaten by Newcastle.

They also won the previous league meeting in the capital when Mo Salah scored a brace in the 6-3 win back in December.

Liverpool vs Tottenham betting: Reds to secure the title in style

While Slot has had a dream start to life in the Premier League, his Spurs counterpart has had a difficult season and time with the media.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the league table and are 42 points behind Liverpool, having lost 18 league games this season. Their record for a season is currently 19, which was achieved during the 1993-94 and 2003-04 seasons, so they will be desperate not to make it a hat-trick.

They did reach the League Cup semi-final, though, and are through to the same stage of the Europa League, where they face Bodo Glimt over two legs, so there is still a chance of something to cheer about.

With five defeats from their last seven, though, it’s unlikely they will cause a shock on Sunday and with Liverpool so close to the title, they will want to start the celebrations as quickly as possible

Football betting sites aren’t expecting any kind of shock at Anfield with Liverpool 2/7 for the win, while you can get 10/1 on a Spurs win and 29/5 that the game will end all square, giving the home side the point they need to start the celebrations.

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 1: Liverpool to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Salah is due a goal or two

Salah has 15 goals and five assists against Tottenham, including three goals in three appearances so far this season.

11 of those goals have come in the Premier League, with only Alan Shearer having netted more against Spurs with 14, but with Salah signing his new contract, that record is bound to be broken.

The Egyptian international has 33 goals for club and country this season, but he’s not scored for Liverpool in six games, which is his longest run without a goal since 2022 when he went seven games without finding the target.

Betting sites are offering 29/10 on him scoring first, 13/5 to score last or 8/11 on him scoring at any time. The 32-year-old has scored two or more five times already this season and you can get 16/5 on him doing it again on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 2: Salah to score first - 29/10 Unibet

