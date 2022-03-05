Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to close the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points.

Fresh from winning the season’s first piece of domestic silverware in the Carabao Cup final, the Reds progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday.

And as Liverpool continue to push on all fronts, their match against the Hammers will be followed by Tuesday’s clash with Inter Milan at Anfield in the Champions League round of 16.

First though, they must face the test of David Moyes’ side, who beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium to inflict their first Premier League defeat of the season in December.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes in midweek as Liverpool beat Norwich, and may have one eye on Tuesday’s night match against Inter Milan. Joel Matip is sidelined with an illness and Thiago is out, while Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones are doubts.

Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are all out for West Ham but Tomas Soucek is expected to play despite requiring stiches against Southampton in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Diaz, Mane, Salah

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Liverpool: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

West Ham: 7/1

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp was able to make changes following last weekend’s Carabao Cup final victory and a fresh team and in-form team could brush the visitors aside. Liverpool 3-1 West Ham