Liverpool will hope to build on their narrow victory over rivals Manchester City as they host West Ham in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had made their worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years but turned up at Anfield on Sunday to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0.

The Liverpool manager has ruled his side out of the title race but a win over West Ham would cut the gap to City to seven points despite his team’s rough start.

West Ham are in a good run of form under David Moyes and are unbeaten in five since their previous trip to Merseyside last month, which was a 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota following the blow that the forward will be out for “months” and miss the World Cup due to a calf injury. Ibrahima Konate will miss out again so Joe Gomez should continue with Joel Matip also out, but Trent Alexander-Arnold may be fit enough to start. With Luis Diaz also out, Liverpool will hope to call on Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita soon. All are nearing a return.

Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson should return for West Ham after missing the draw at Southampton, but Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Emerson; Scamacca

Odds

Liverpool: 6/13

Draw: 43/10

West Ham: 33/5

Prediction

Liverpool’s win over Manchester City proved again how much of a boost Anfield can provide during a tough run. This will be a different game, but the win over City can revitalise Liverpool’s season and they will be determined to maintain their momentum. Liverpool 2-1 West Ham