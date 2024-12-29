Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

West Ham host Premier League leaders Liverpool at the London Stadium this evening.

A much-needed win for the Hammers at Southampton on Boxing Day, courtesy of Jarrod Bowen’s goal, moved Julen Lopetegui’s side up to 13th in the table.

Liverpool, meanwhile, extended their lead at the top of the table after coming from behind to beat Leicester at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored his 16th league goal of the season in the win against Leicester, yet this is his last game before he can start talking to foreign clubs about leaving Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is West Ham vs Liverpool?

Leicester vs Man City is due to kick off at 5:15pm GMT on Sunday 29 December at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.

Team news

Lukasz Fabianski, Carlos Soler and Max Kilman look set to miss out on Sunday after picking up injuries against Southampton on Boxing Day, while Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are suspended.

Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley miss out once again. Otherwise, Arne Slot has a full squad of players to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Emerson; Alvarez, Summerville, Kudus, Bowen; Fullkrug, Ings

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; MacAllister, Gravenberch, Jones; Diaz, Gakpo, Salah

Odds

West Ham win 13/2

Draw 22/5

Liverpool win 4/11

