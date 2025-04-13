Is Liverpool vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool will hope to get back on track in their cruise to the Premier League title as they welcome West Ham to Anfield.
Defeat at Fulham last week represented a rare stumble for the runaway league leaders, though a draw for Arsenal prevented them gaining too much ground.
With Mohamed Salah tied down to a new contract, and a fresh deal for Virgil van Dijk seemingly near too, Arne Slot will be eyeing a smooth finish to a highly-successful first campaign at the club.
West Ham, meanwhile, will hope to find form again after a run of four games without a win that has stalled a solid start under Graham Potter.
When is Liverpool vs West Ham?
Liverpool vs West Ham is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 13 April at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 1pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go.
Team news
Liverpool are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, though a fit-again Conor Bradley could contend for a start at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alisson should also return from concussion in goal.
Aaron Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio remain out for West Ham, while Graham Potter may consider beginning with Niclas Fullkrug after a punchy impact off the bench against Bournemouth.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertsn; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.
Odds
Liverpool win 1/3
Draw 5/1
West Ham win 9/1
