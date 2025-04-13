Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will hope to get back on track in their cruise to the Premier League title as they welcome West Ham to Anfield.

Defeat at Fulham last week represented a rare stumble for the runaway league leaders, though a draw for Arsenal prevented them gaining too much ground.

With Mohamed Salah tied down to a new contract, and a fresh deal for Virgil van Dijk seemingly near too, Arne Slot will be eyeing a smooth finish to a highly-successful first campaign at the club.

West Ham, meanwhile, will hope to find form again after a run of four games without a win that has stalled a solid start under Graham Potter.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

Liverpool vs West Ham is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 13 April at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 1pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go.

Team news

Liverpool are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, though a fit-again Conor Bradley could contend for a start at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alisson should also return from concussion in goal.

Aaron Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio remain out for West Ham, while Graham Potter may consider beginning with Niclas Fullkrug after a punchy impact off the bench against Bournemouth.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertsn; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.

