Ange Postecoglou confirms huge Tottenham injury blow for Europa League final

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Lucas Bergvall will be absent from the Europa League final at a press conference on the eve of the clash with Manchester United.

The midfielder has been missing since the end of April due to a significant ankle ligament injury and missed the semi-final victory over Bodo/Glimt.

He was initially ruled out for the rest of the season but travelled with the Tottenham squad to Bilbao and was seen in training with the team.

Despite hopes of a last minute return, Bergvall lacks match fitness and won’t be involved in the game confirmed Postecoglou. The Tottenham boss said: "Team news is pretty much the same as last week. Lucas [Bergvall] isn't available so it's pretty much the same as last week."

Bergvall will be a big miss for Tottenham after impressing in his breakthrough season at the club. The 19-year-old has only provided two assists in the Europa League this term but his impact in the middle of the pitch, winning possession, transitioning forward and tracking back has made him a favourite of Postecoglou’s.

However, there was a slight boost to Spurs as Pape Matar Sarr, another midfield injury doubt, was confirmed to be fit after he was taken off early against Aston Villa in the Premier League last Friday.

Ange Postecoglou says he is only focused on winning the Europa League and hasn't thought about his future after that ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Postecoglou has the opportunity to lead Tottenham to their first trophy since 2008 when his team take on Man Utd in Bilbao tomorrow but after their terrible Premier League campaign - they are 17th with one match left to play - rumours abound that the Australian will be sacked regardless of Wednesday’s result.

When asked for his thoughts on those rumours Postecoglou added: “It doesn't matter really. The reality of it is, the opportunity is the same. For me and more importantly for the club.

"Whatever happens beyond tomorrow is irrelevant when you think about the opportunity that exists right now and that is to provide something special for this football club, its supporters and everyone that has worked so hard for a trophy. I'm pretty good at ensuring my focus is on giving this football club its best opportunity that it has had for a while to do something special.

"Whatever happens after that, I'm very comfortable that I will continue trying to win trophies wherever I am."