Arsenal resume their quest to top the Premier League table over Christmas when they head to newly promoted Luton Town in a midweek clash at Kenilworth Road.

The Gunners sit two points clear of Liverpool and three ahead of Manchester City after 14 matches, with three victories on the spin in league moving Mikel Arteta’s men to the summit. At the other end of the table, the Hatters have won just twice all season and sit 17th - outside the relegation zone only on account of Everton being deducted ten points.

However, Luton’s optimism for the match can stem from their home form being at least reasonable: they’ve avoided defeat in as many games as they’ve lost on home soil, conceding only eight in six games, while Arsenal also score far fewer on the road than they do at home. Luton also held Liverpool to a draw at home recently and Arteta’s side have won just one of the last three on the road.

Even so, it will take a mammoth effort for Luton to keep Arsenal at bay, especially if both teams feel the need to rotate a few players as the matches come quicker at this stage of the campaign than previously.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the latest odds and tips for Luton vs Arsenal.

When is Luton vs Arsenal?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Tuesday 5 December at Kenilworth Road.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Rob Edwards is now without defenders Tom Lockyer and Teden Mengi, as well as Reece Burke, Mads Andersen and wing-back Alfie Doughty. All those absences at the back might mean Luton switch to a four-man defence, while holding midfielders Marvelous Nakamba and Albert Sambi Lokonga are also out to compound the issue. The latter is on loan from Arsenal so wouldn’t have been able to feature anyway.

As for the Gunners, they are missing Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey in midfield, plus versatile defender Jurrien Timber as a long-term absentee. Takehiro Tomiyasu went off at the weekend so is likely to sit out here ahead of another quick turnaround to next weekend, so Ben White is likely to start right-back.

Predicted lineups

LUT - Kaminski, Kabore, Osho, Bell, Giles, Mpanzu, Barkley, Townsend, Brown, Chong, Morris

ARS - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Odds

Luton 14/1

Draw 6/1

Arsenal 1/5

Prediction

Luton might give their visitors a scare but attacking talent will win out. Luton 1-2 Arsenal.