Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reportedly approached to buy Chelsea

Follow all the action as Luton host Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round this evening.

Chelsea come into the tie under a huge cloud of uncertainty, with widespread reports that owner Roman Abramovich is now seeking to sell the club. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claimed he has been offered the chance to buy Chelsea while an American-based merchant bank has reportedly contacted potential buyers. Chelsea have not responded to the reports which followed Abramovich’s thus far unsuccessful attempt to hand the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation trustees. Earlier on Wednesday, Boris Johnson declined to comment on whether sanctions would be imposed on Abramovich at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Thomas Tuchel urged reporters to stop asking him questions about the invasion of Ukraine and Abramovich’s plans at a press conference ahead of tonight’s tie. Chelsea lost on penalties against Liverpool in the final of the League Cup last Sunday in their previous match, but it would require a momentous performance from Luton, who currently sit inside the playoff places in the Championship, to spring an upset at Kenilworth Road. Follow all the latest updates live below: