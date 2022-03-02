Luton vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more from fifth round tie tonight
Follow all the action from the fifth round tie at Kenilworth Road
Follow all the action as Luton host Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round this evening.
Chelsea come into the tie under a huge cloud of uncertainty, with widespread reports that owner Roman Abramovich is now seeking to sell the club. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claimed he has been offered the chance to buy Chelsea while an American-based merchant bank has reportedly contacted potential buyers. Chelsea have not responded to the reports which followed Abramovich’s thus far unsuccessful attempt to hand the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation trustees. Earlier on Wednesday, Boris Johnson declined to comment on whether sanctions would be imposed on Abramovich at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Thomas Tuchel urged reporters to stop asking him questions about the invasion of Ukraine and Abramovich’s plans at a press conference ahead of tonight’s tie. Chelsea lost on penalties against Liverpool in the final of the League Cup last Sunday in their previous match, but it would require a momentous performance from Luton, who currently sit inside the playoff places in the Championship, to spring an upset at Kenilworth Road. Follow all the latest updates live below:
How can I watch Luton vs Chelsea tonight?
The match will kick-off at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday, 2 March at Kenilworth Road, Luton.
How can I watch?
The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.
Premier League confirms show of support for Ukraine at weekend games
The Premier League has announced a show of support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.
Captains of all clubs will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours with fans encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
The large screens at grounds will display “Football Stands Together” against a blue and yellow backdrop, matching the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Chelsea’s players showed their support for Ukraine alongside Liverpool in Sunday’s League Cup final at Wembley, but it is unclear whether there is anything planned for tonight’s FA Cup match.
Conor McGregor tells Chelsea he’s interested in buying club
Conor McGregor has told Chelsea he wants to “explore” buying the club from Roman Abramovich.
Abramovich is considering his options as the threat of UK government sanctions looms. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has claimed he has been given the chance to buy Chelsea, and is preparing a consortium to submit an offer for the Stamford Bridge club.
UFC star McGregor has a net worth of more than £100m, according to Forbes, a vast fortune for a fighter but nowhere near enough money to buy Chelsea, although he could feasibly use his wealth and connections to help form a consortium.
The Irishman tweeted a screenshot from Whatsapp on Wednesday which appeared to show he had sent a message which read: “Chelsea for sale £3bn. Let’s buy it.”
Who is Hansjorg Wyss?
Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has emerged as a contender to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich amid the conflict in Ukraine.
Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick that Abramovich is trying to sell the club and revealed he is a part of a consortium of interested parties.
“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now,” he said.
“Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price.”
But who is Wyss, how big is his fortune, and where did it come from? More here:
Roman Abramovich ready to sell Chelsea
Roman Abramovich is apparently hoping to create a bidding war for Chelsea, in a last attempt to maintain leverage, as he faces up to the sale of the club after almost 19 years.
A small pool of potential buyers have sensed a rare opportunity to buy such a blue-chip football club, with the 55-year-old billionaire now willing to sell. Abramovich faces both the threat of sanctions from the British state – with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer again asking the question in the House of Commons on Wednesday – but also huge effects on his personal fortune due to sanctions on the Russian state and how much business he still has in the country.
Sources say the feeling from potential bidders and outside observers is that Abramovich has bought himself time through both Saturday’s announcement that he is handing “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the board trustees – some of whom had reservations about the plan – as well as the claim that he is “advocating” peace talks in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is a belief they will have a preferred partner by this weekend. There is also a grace period, even if Abramovich is sanctioned.
Read the latest here from the The Independent’s Miguel Delaney:
Good evening
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Luton vs Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.
Chelsea come into the tie under a huge cloud of uncertainty, with widespread reports that owner Roman Abramovich is now seeking to sell the club. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claimed he has been offered the chance to buy Chelsea while an American-based merchant bank has reportedly contacted potential buyers. Chelsea have not responded to the reports which followed Abramovich’s thus far unsuccessful attempt to hand the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation trustees. Earlier on Wednesday, Boris Johnson declined to comment on whether sanctions would be imposed on Abramovich at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Thomas Tuchel urged reporters to stop asking him questions about the invasion of Ukraine and Abramovich’s plans at a press conference ahead of tonight’s tie. Chelsea lost on penalties against Liverpool in the final of the League Cup last Sunday in their previous match, but it would require a momentous performance from Luton, who currently sit inside the playoff places in the Championship, to spring an upset at Kenilworth Road
