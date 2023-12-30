Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luton Town could temporarily move out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can upset Chelsea at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ side made it back-to-back league wins with a crucial 3-2 away win against Sheffield United on Boxing Day and could now move out of the relegation zone if they beat the Blues in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to end the calendar year on a bright note as they go in search of successive wins for just the second time in the league this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side squeaked past Crystal Palace in midweek but will be looking to complete the league double over the Hatters, having beaten them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in August.

When is Luton vs Chelsea?

Luton vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 30 December at Kenilworth Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports, with coverage starting from 11am GMT.

Team news

Luton Town will be hoping to welcome back Marvelous Nakamba to their squad, with the central midfielder closing in on a return from his knee injury. Otherwise, Reece Burke and Dan Potts are long-term absentees, while Tom Lockyer remains unavailable following his cardiac arrest earlier in the month.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a lengthening injury list after Mykhailo Mudryk and Romeo Lavia picked up knocks in their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. Pochettino will be able to welcome back Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer from suspension but will still be without a slew of injured players, including Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Predicted line-ups

Luton XI: Kaminski; Osho, Mengi, Bell; Doughty, Barkley, Lokonga, Giles; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Nkunku; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Odds

Luton win 17/4

Draw 16/5

Chelsea win 4/7

Prediction

Chelsea to end the year with a hard-fought away win. Luton 1-3 Chelsea