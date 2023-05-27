Luton vs Coventry LIVE: Championship play-off final result and reaction as Luton reach the Premier League
Coventry 1-1 Luton (Luton wins 6-5 on penalties): Luton complete remarkable journey from non-league to the Premier League
Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday’s Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning a return to England’s top flight after a 31-year absence.
Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo missed the crucial penalty, blazing his shot over the crossbar, to seal the win for Luton following a 1-1 draw, then a goalless period of extra time.
The first 11 penalties of a high-quality shootout were scored before Dabo had the unenviable role of villain as he failed from 12 yards.
Jordan Clark put Luton 1-0 up in the first half before Gustavo Hamer equalised for Coventry after the break and the game headed to a shootout. Luton held their nerve to complete a journey from non-league to the Premier League in just nine years.
Relive the action as Luton beat Coventry in the Championship play-off final.
Luton completed their fairy-tale rise from non-league to Premier League with a dramatic, sudden-death penalty shoot-out victory against Coventry in the Championship play-off final.
Just nine years on from ending their five-season stretch in the Conference Premier, the Hatters are celebrating returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1992.
Previous point deductions and disappointments were left in the rear-view mirror at Wembley, where Jordan Clark’s opener was cancelled out by Coventry favourite Gustavo Hamer.
The match finished 1-1 after extra-time and Fankaty Dabo’s penalty miss meant a famous 6-5 sudden-death shoot-out victory for jubilant Luton.
It was a cruel way for the season to end – a £170m clash between clubs that have both gone through the mill during their decades away from the big time.
Coventry 1-1 Luton (Luton wins 6-5 on penalties): Luton completed their remarkable journey from non-league to the Premier League after Fankaty Dabo’s missed penalty
Luton celebrate promotion
WATCH! Luton reach the Premier League
Here’s the moment that Luton completed their journey from non-league to the Premier League. Incredible celebrations but you have to feel for Fankaty Dabo, who missed the crucial penalty.
Luton promoted to the Premier League
But this is Luton’s day! They were in no league less than a decade ago and now they’re in the Premier League! The first team in English history to go from the top flight, to non league, and back again.
Amazing! What a story! Luton win 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw!
Luton win on penalties!
Incredible, incredible scenes. It was a brilliant shootout until Fankaty Dabo blazed it over the bar. You have to feel for him
Penalty shootout: Luton 6-5 Coventry - Luton win
Dabo the man for Coventry. 12th penalty of the shootout and HE MISSES! LUTON WIN!
Penalty shootout: Luton 6-5 Coventry
Dan Potts, on as a sub for Luton... And he SCORES! None missed yet
Penalty shootout: Luton 5-5 Coventry
Kelly calmly rolls it in! Unbelievable. We’re on to the takers who weren’t in the original five now...
Penalty shootout: Luton 5-4 Coventry
Liam Kelly, the captain, up fo Coventry. Has to score to take us to sudden death
Penalty shootout: Luton 5-4 Coventry
Luke Berry with the crucial fifth penalty for Luton. Right into the corner again! Unreal nerves
