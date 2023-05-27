Jump to content

Liveupdated1685215849

Luton vs Coventry LIVE: Championship play-off final result and reaction as Luton reach the Premier League

Coventry 1-1 Luton (Luton wins 6-5 on penalties): Luton complete remarkable journey from non-league to the Premier League

Jamie Braidwood,Luke Baker
Saturday 27 May 2023 20:30
Comments
Coventry fans excited by prospect of Premier League promotion ahead of play-off final

Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday’s Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning a return to England’s top flight after a 31-year absence.

Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo missed the crucial penalty, blazing his shot over the crossbar, to seal the win for Luton following a 1-1 draw, then a goalless period of extra time.

The first 11 penalties of a high-quality shootout were scored before Dabo had the unenviable role of villain as he failed from 12 yards.

Jordan Clark put Luton 1-0 up in the first half before Gustavo Hamer equalised for Coventry after the break and the game headed to a shootout. Luton held their nerve to complete a journey from non-league to the Premier League in just nine years.

Relive the action as Luton beat Coventry in the Championship play-off final.

1685215838

Luton dramatically complete fairytale rise from non-league to Premier League

Luton completed their fairy-tale rise from non-league to Premier League with a dramatic, sudden-death penalty shoot-out victory against Coventry in the Championship play-off final.

Just nine years on from ending their five-season stretch in the Conference Premier, the Hatters are celebrating returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1992.

Previous point deductions and disappointments were left in the rear-view mirror at Wembley, where Jordan Clark’s opener was cancelled out by Coventry favourite Gustavo Hamer.

The match finished 1-1 after extra-time and Fankaty Dabo’s penalty miss meant a famous 6-5 sudden-death shoot-out victory for jubilant Luton.

It was a cruel way for the season to end – a £170m clash between clubs that have both gone through the mill during their decades away from the big time.

Luton dramatically complete fairytale rise from non-league to Premier League

Coventry 1-1 Luton (Luton wins 6-5 on penalties): Luton completed their remarkable journey from non-league to the Premier League after Fankaty Dabo’s missed penalty

Luke Baker27 May 2023 20:30
1685214207

Luton celebrate promotion

Luke Baker27 May 2023 20:03
1685214011

WATCH! Luton reach the Premier League

Here’s the moment that Luton completed their journey from non-league to the Premier League. Incredible celebrations but you have to feel for Fankaty Dabo, who missed the crucial penalty.

Luke Baker27 May 2023 20:00
1685213550

Luton promoted to the Premier League

But this is Luton’s day! They were in no league less than a decade ago and now they’re in the Premier League! The first team in English history to go from the top flight, to non league, and back again.

Amazing! What a story! Luton win 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw!

Luke Baker27 May 2023 19:52
1685213481

Luton win on penalties!

Incredible, incredible scenes. It was a brilliant shootout until Fankaty Dabo blazed it over the bar. You have to feel for him

Luke Baker27 May 2023 19:51
1685213431

Penalty shootout: Luton 6-5 Coventry - Luton win

Dabo the man for Coventry. 12th penalty of the shootout and HE MISSES! LUTON WIN!

Luke Baker27 May 2023 19:50
1685213385

Penalty shootout: Luton 6-5 Coventry

Dan Potts, on as a sub for Luton... And he SCORES! None missed yet

Luke Baker27 May 2023 19:49
1685213339

Penalty shootout: Luton 5-5 Coventry

Kelly calmly rolls it in! Unbelievable. We’re on to the takers who weren’t in the original five now...

Luke Baker27 May 2023 19:48
1685213308

Penalty shootout: Luton 5-4 Coventry

Liam Kelly, the captain, up fo Coventry. Has to score to take us to sudden death

Luke Baker27 May 2023 19:48
1685213283

Penalty shootout: Luton 5-4 Coventry

Luke Berry with the crucial fifth penalty for Luton. Right into the corner again! Unreal nerves

Luke Baker27 May 2023 19:48

