Luton Town vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League score and latest goal updates
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
Everton’s 10-point deduction has given Luton Town a real chance of staying in the Premier League this year as they are now one point clear of the relegation zone. They are not safe by any means but two draws in their last four matches, so they are starting to adapt to the rigours of the top-flight.
They host Crystal Palace this afternoon hoping to pick up a second win of the season against the Eagles who only have one victory from their last five.
However, Roy Hodgson’s men have won three of their six Premier League away games this season and have the bonus of Jordan Ayew and Jefferson Lerma returning from international duty yesterday.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Edouard does well to control a long ball forward, allowing Palace to recycle possession down the left side of the pitch. Olise rushes towards the byline and pulls a low cross across the box, but Eze does not make the run and Luton clear it away.
Doughty is over a deep free-kick in Palace's half, but the chance quickly evaporates after a foul in the box. It was a rare opportunity to get the ball forward with plenty of options in the middle.
Yellow Card Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís
Olise is looking to get on the ball as much as possible down the right. He is dropping back to the halfway line to try and get involved in the game before rushing down the wing.
Morris drifts over to the right to help stretch the pitch, laying a pass back to Doughty. He swings a cross into the heart of the box, but Andersen heads it away unchallenged.
Luton are keeping possession well around Palace's box and are looking to work an opening. Bell's cross is headed on by Lockyer, with Townsend keeping the attack alive down the right. He puts the ball back in, but Johnstone claims it.
Palace come forward again through Doucoure, who surges into space before laying a pass into the feet of Edouard. The striker turns on the ball and pokes a shot towards the goal that is saved with ease by Kaminski.
Olise has had a lively start to the game on his return to the Palace side. He wins possession off Bell and loops a cross towards the back of the box, but it goes over everyone and Doughty deals with it.
Luton have had spells of possession in this game but have not been able to retain the ball for long periods. The hosts try to put some pressure on Palace down the right, but Morris fouls Lerma with a push and the Eagles have it back.
Luton's Townsend will be a player to watch in this match. He played 168 Premier League games for Palace between 2016 and 2021. Six different players have scored against Palace in the competition after playing for them, most recently Patrick Bamford for Leeds in April. Townsend’s one goal against Palace came just before he joined the club, scoring a free-kick for Newcastle United in April 2016.
