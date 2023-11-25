Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town (Getty Images)

Everton’s 10-point deduction has given Luton Town a real chance of staying in the Premier League this year as they are now one point clear of the relegation zone. They are not safe by any means but two draws in their last four matches, so they are starting to adapt to the rigours of the top-flight.

They host Crystal Palace this afternoon hoping to pick up a second win of the season against the Eagles who only have one victory from their last five.

However, Roy Hodgson’s men have won three of their six Premier League away games this season and have the bonus of Jordan Ayew and Jefferson Lerma returning from international duty yesterday.

