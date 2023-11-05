Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1699200005

Luton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Luis Diaz returns to squad

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Luke Baker
Sunday 05 November 2023 16:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Today it’s the turn of Liverpool to head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town, with the Hatters sat in the bottom three ahead of kick-off and having so far managed just one win from their first ten fixtures. Meanwhile the Reds are fourth and can go second with victory.

Luis Diaz is back in the Liverpool squad this weekend despite the ongoing situation with his family after his parents were kidnapped. The Reds won in midweek in the EFL Cup, beating Bournemouth, and are seeking a third straight win in the league.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1699198611

Luton vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is back with the team, on the bench after the recent kidnapping of his parents.

Jota, Salah and Nunez start in attack. Meanwhile Joe Gomez starts at left-back.

Karl Matchett5 November 2023 15:36
1699198207

Luton Town vs Liverpool

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

5 November 2023 15:30
1699198202

Luton Town vs Liverpool

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

5 November 2023 15:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in