The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Today it’s the turn of Liverpool to head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town, with the Hatters sat in the bottom three ahead of kick-off and having so far managed just one win from their first ten fixtures. Meanwhile the Reds are fourth and can go second with victory.

Luis Diaz is back in the Liverpool squad this weekend despite the ongoing situation with his family after his parents were kidnapped. The Reds won in midweek in the EFL Cup, beating Bournemouth, and are seeking a third straight win in the league.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.