Manchester United visit Kenilworth Road for the first time in the Premier League as they take on Luton.

Rob Edwards’s side suffered a set-back against Sheffield United last time out, but have generally performed well this season at home and pushed their visitors close in the reverse fixture in November.

While not producing consistent performances, Manchester United have nonetheless settled into a winning run, taking three points away from each of their last three league games including last weekend’s late victory over Aston Villa.

That keeps Erik ten Hag’s side just about in touch with the chase for a top four place as they seek a strong second half of the season to surge into Champions League qualification contention.

When is Luton vs Manchester United?

Luton vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 18 February at Kenilworth Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Teden Mengi was fit enough to make the bench against Sheffield United, and the former Manchester United man could well earn promotion to the starting side. Marvelous Nakamba and Mads Andersen remain out.

Scott McTominay showed his value to Manchester United by popping up with the winner against Aston Villa, but he is unlikely to displace either Kobbie Mainoo or Casemiro from what should be a settled line-up named by Erik ten Hag. Luke Shaw was a precautionary withdrawal in that fixture but may be able to start here.

Predicted line-ups

Luton XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Odds

Luton win 3/1

Draw 3/1

Manchester United win 4/5

Prediction

A Manchester United win. Luton 1-3 Manchester United.