The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
The final whistle blows and Luton's time in the Premier League comes to an end with this 2-4 defeat. It's been an historic rise with lots of admirers won over the term, yet it's just not been enough at times and now the Hatters return to the second division in a great financial position. Today's match just showed the difference as Fulham were ruthless even on the final day. A tense first half was summed up with a crescendo action in the final few minutes. In the 43rd, Traore opened the scoring with a fine swivelling volley into the right of the goal. Then, Luton got one back after Bassey fouled Ogbene in the area. Morris slotted his penalty home cooly for his 11th goal of the season, yet Fulham weren't put off and in a frenetic period, saw Jimenez fire home excellently to have the ascendency going into the break. Jimenez notched his second five minutes after the restart, before Doughty replied with a low direct free-kick goal for 2-3. As the substitutes filtered on from both sides' fringes, Wilson put it beyond reach in the final 20 minutes. In terms of xG, Luton operated at 2.11, while Fulham outperformed their 1.06 xG with aplomb. Fulham finish in 14th. Luton are down in 18th, yet will no doubt offer a spirited effort to get back into the big time next season. Thanks for joining us this afternoon, goodbye!
FULL-TIME: LUTON TOWN 2-4 FULHAM
De Cordova-Reid drives at Hashioka and then cuts in on his right to flash wide of Shea's goal! It's looking like a 'clean sheet' of sorts for the former Wimbledon man today.
Doughty takes the free-kick on the right touchline but it's over everyone and behind for a goal-kick.
That's foul number 32 for today. Hashioka flies into the back of De Cordova-Reid. Number 33 isn't too far behind either.
There will be five minutes of added time here.
Palhinha makes way for Timothy Castagne.
Shea saves well as Fulham come forward again. He has to get out to Jimenez and flap it away before opting for the hoof.
Substitution Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho
Woodrow takes and Leno saves it down to his left! The rebound comes out but a Luton body can't get on the end of it.
