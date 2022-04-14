West Ham were left enraged last week when Aaron Cresswell’s sending off left them with an uphill task against Lyon in front of their home fans.

But David Moyes’ men managed to pull a result out of the fire as they earned themselves a 1-1 draw ahead of the second leg in France.

Now they travel to the Ligue 1 side with the knowledge that they matched them despite being a man down for 45 minutes.

It is tie which hangs fascinatingly in the balance and has so much riding on it as the East London outfit look to continue their superb Europa League run into the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between West Ham vs Lyon at the Groupama Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 14 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch West Ham vs Lyon on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Lyon have not confirmed any new injuries sustained since the first leg at the London Stadium seven days ago.

West Ham will be without Cresswell following his red card. They are also sweating on the fitness of Kurt Zouma after he went off after 30 minutes in their defeat to Brentford on Sunday. He could be replaced by Issa Diop.

Predicted line-ups

Lyon XI: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombele; Faivre, Paqueta, Aouar; Dembele

West Ham XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Odds

Lyon - 57/50

Draw - 13/5

West Ham - 13/5

Prediction

West Ham know this is a tough task as they prepare to try and win in France to book their place in the semi-finals. It will be a closely fought contest, but you feel they may just get over the line. 1-1 and West Ham win on penalties.