Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City and Arsenal meet in a potential title decider at the top of the Premier League.

Having looked reasonably secure at the top of the table for so long, Arsenal will be starting to fret after recent draws against West Ham and Southampton.

That gives Mikel Arteta’s side only a five point buffer over their opponents, who have two games in hand and would be very much in control of their own destiny with a home victory.

Manchester City kept their pursuit of a treble on with an FA Cup semi final win at the weekend and will return to league action full of confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal?

Manchester City vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Nathan Ake missed Manchester City’s progression to the FA Cup final and is a doubt for this crucial league fixture. Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri and John Stones are likely to return to the starting side after being afforded a rest against Sheffield United.

Arsenal have suffered a further blow with William Saliba not expected to be ready to feature after injury. Granit Xhaka could return after illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Odds

Manchester City win 3/5

Draw 18/5

Arsenal win 5/1

Prediction

Manchester City should have enough forward firepower to exploit Arsenal’s defensive vulnerabilities. Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal