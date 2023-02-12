Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League today - as Pep Guardiola’s side return to action on the pitch following a week of huge news off it.

The Premier League champions have been referred to an independent commission after being hit with an unprecedented list of over 100 alleged breaches of financial rules.

Guardiola was in a defiant mood as he addressed the allegations on Friday and insisted: “I am fully convinced that we will be innocent”.

The manager also said his players would not be distracted by the events of the past week, but with problems on the pitch following last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham, City are under pressure to respond and close the gap on Arsenal in the title race.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Man City vs Aston Villa?

It will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the clash between Manchester United and Leeds United at 2pm.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the clash between Manchester United and Leeds United at 2pm.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

John Stones remains out for Man City but Phil Foden is nearing a return. Aston Villa have no injury absences.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, Beundia; Watkins, Bailey

Odds

Man City: 6/19

Draw: 5/1

Aston Villa: 10/1

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa