Man City v Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Kevin de Bruyne approaches milestone
Pep Guardiola is satisfied with what he’s seeing from Manchester City in the title race
Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from dropped points in the Premier League title race as the champions get to play their game in hand against Brentford this evening.
City were in action at the Club World Cup before Christmas so their home fixture against the Bees was moved to this month. Pep Guardiola’s side have therefore been playing catch-up to Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race, but they were held to a frustrating draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday.
They can leapfrog Arsenal into second spot in the table with a victory this evening and close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just one point. Jurgen Klopp’s side face Luton on Wednesday night but won’t be in action this weekend due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final.
Kevin de Bruyne is approaching a milestone for the club, as he’s just two goals away from reaching 100 in City colours but his side will have to be aware of a Bees outfit who were the most recent team to triumph at the Etihad Stadium – grabbing a victory in December 2022 thanks to a last-gasp goal.
The match is not on TV but follow all the action in our live blog below and get all the latest Man City v Brentford odds and tips here:
Pep Guardiola believes Man City’s Rodri is ‘by far’ best midfielder in the world
Pep Guardiola believes Rodri is “by far” the best midfielder in the world but is pleased his performances do not always grab the headlines.
The Spain international was title-chasing Manchester City’s saviour on Saturday as his late equaliser rescued what could prove a vital point in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.
It is now over 12 months – against Tottenham on February 5 last year – since City lost a match in which the 27-year-old played.
Yet his Champions League final-winning goal or this weekend’s dramatic leveller aside, he rarely steals the limelight from the likes of Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne. Guardiola admits that is just the way he likes it.
Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland after missed chances in Chelsea draw
Pep Guardiola refused to blame Erling Haaland for wasting chances after Manchester City were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Chelsea on Saturday.
The normally prolific Haaland spurned a number of opportunities, including one glaring free header from six yards out, as the champions were held in a compelling Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
City ultimately needed an 83rd-minute equaliser from Rodri to rescue a point after their former forward Raheem Sterling had put the Londoners on course for an unexpected win with a 43rd-minute effort.
Manchester City vs Brentford betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Manchester City have an opportunity to move within one one point of the Premier League summit with a win over Brentford this evening.
This rearranged fixture provides the champions with an opportunity to put the pressure on the Reds, at least until Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Luton Town on Wednesday evening.
City will also be keen to bounce back from the disappointment of being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out. Had they won that game, they could have taken over from Liverpool by beating the Bees.
Football betting sites are expecting City to pick up maximum points, but is this fixture the foregone conclusion the odds would suggest at the Etihad Stadium?
Here are our predictions and betting tips for the clash:
Early Brentford team news
Brentford will be without long-term absentees Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade, while Ethan Pinnock is set to be out until late March with an ankle problem.
Brentford predicted line-up: Flekken; Collins, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay
Early Man City team news
Jack Grealish has been ruled out after picking up an injury in the Champions League win against Copenhagen and Josko Gvardiol is set to be out for two weeks with an ankle injury.
Bernardo Silva should return to the starting line-up after he was also fit to come off the bench in the draw against Chelsea.
Manchester City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Rodri, Nunes; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Why isn’t Manchester City vs Brentford on TV?
Man City’s home fixture against Brentford wasn’t selected for TV coverage in the UK in December and was scheduled to be a 3pm Saturday kick-off, which is why it is not available to watch this evening even though it has now been moved to a midweek evening slot.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Everything you need to know about Man City v Brentford
Brentford were the last Premier League team to beat City at the Etihad – winning in the last minute in December 2022 - but the champions ended their hoodoo against Thomas Frank’s side with a 3-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium as Phil Foden scored a hat-trick.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Man City v Brentford
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Man City v Brentford in the Premier League.
City can move within a point of league leaders Liverpool if they win their game in hand this evening, so stick with us for full live coverage
