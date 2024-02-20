✕ Close Pep Guardiola is satisfied with what he’s seeing from Manchester City in the title race

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from dropped points in the Premier League title race as the champions get to play their game in hand against Brentford this evening.

City were in action at the Club World Cup before Christmas so their home fixture against the Bees was moved to this month. Pep Guardiola’s side have therefore been playing catch-up to Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race, but they were held to a frustrating draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

They can leapfrog Arsenal into second spot in the table with a victory this evening and close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just one point. Jurgen Klopp’s side face Luton on Wednesday night but won’t be in action this weekend due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Kevin de Bruyne is approaching a milestone for the club, as he’s just two goals away from reaching 100 in City colours but his side will have to be aware of a Bees outfit who were the most recent team to triumph at the Etihad Stadium – grabbing a victory in December 2022 thanks to a last-gasp goal.

The match is not on TV but follow all the action in our live blog below