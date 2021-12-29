Manchester City will look to make it 10 Premier League wins a row when they travel to Brentford tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side extended their winning run as they defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League leaders are threatening to pull clear in the title race but face a crucial week with back-to-back away trips, with a meeting against Arsenal to come on New Year’s Day.

Brentford were defeated 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day and Thomas Frank’s side have been hit by injuries as they look to build on their impressive first half to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match tonight.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 29 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Brentford have a number of injury concerns, with Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Charlie Goode, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Dasilva all either doubtful or ruled out. Christian Norgaard is also out due to suspension.

Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all missing for the Boxing Day win over Leicester but could return here. Guardiola is certain to make changes, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish potentially in line for a recall.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Canos, Jensen, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Odds

Brentford: 15/1

Draw: 7/1

Man City: 1/7

Prediction

Back City’s strength in depth to come to the fore, and Foden and Grealish to make positive contributions on their returns, in a comfortable away win. Brentford 0-3 Manchester CIty