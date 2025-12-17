The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Manchester City vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture
Everything you need to know as Pep Guardiola’s side host the Bees in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Manchester City host Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening, with both sides arriving at the Etihad hoping to book a place in the first cup semi-final of the season.
Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form of late, having beaten Real Madrid and Crystal Palace last week to consolidate their Champions League standing while maintaining pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.
And tonight they could book yet another semi-final in a competition they have done well in under Guardiola, with the Spaniard having won the League Cup four times since 2017/18.
City’s opponents are a Bees side that are struggling under Keith Andrews in the Premier League, sitting in 15th, but with City likely to make changes to the starting XI, they will be wary of the potential for an upset at the Etihad tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Manchester City vs Brentford?
The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 17 December at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Winger Jeremy Doku will presumably face a late fitness test after missing the match against Palace with a leg injury, though Guardiola did not elaborate on the extent of the issue, so the Belgian could miss more matches.
Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will be absent for the hosts due to Afcon, with both making a return at some point in January. This match will likely come too soon for Rodri and John Stones, both of whom are expected back closer to Christmas, while Mateo Kovacic remains the club’s only long-term injury absentee.
For Brentford, Joshua Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are the long-term absentees, while Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are missing due to Afcon duty.
Kevin Schade is suspended and will return for the weekend Premier League game, while Reiss Nelson will be assessed but this match should come a little too soon for the attacker.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Ake; Lewis, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Savinho, Haaland, Foden.
Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Janelt; Damsgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments