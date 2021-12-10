Who can Man City get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Pep Guardiola’s team
Can they go one better than last year and lift the trophy?
Manchester City fairly cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League, now all eyes of fans and players alike will turn to their first task in the knockouts.
Last season, Pep Guardiola and his group saw off two German opponents and one from France, en route to the final in Porto - but suffered defeat to domestic rivals Chelsea.
This time they’ll be seeking to improve even further, though one or two slip-ups have already come in the group stage to serve as a reminder that at this level, mistakes are rarely forgiven.
They are favourites to win in the eyes of many thanks to their squad depth, their scoring rate and most of all, their manager.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.
When is the Champions League knockout draw?
It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.
When does the round of 16 take place?
First legs: February 15-16, 22-23
Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16
How did Man City reach the knockouts?
Top of the group and with room to spare. They were already assured of first before defeat in their final fixture, having proven more consistent than PSG across the first five.
Which clubs are in the last 16?
Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid
Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal
Which teams can Man City face?
As one of the seeded sides, they will face a runner-up from outside of their initial group - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.
City can therefore play any from: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), RB Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR), Villarreal (ESP)
Who are the favourites?
Manchester City - 3/1
Bayern Munich - 4/1
Liverpool - 5/1
PSG - 7/1
Chelsea - 8/1
Ajax 14/1
Manchester United - 14/1
Real Madrid - 16/1
Juventus 28/1
Atletico Madrid 33/1
Inter Milan 50/1
Villarreal 150/1
Lille 150/1
Benfica 200/1
Salzburg 250/1
Sporting 250/1
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies