Man City draw RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Manchester City will face RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16.

Pep Guardiola’s side are once again hoping to end their search for an elusive Champions League title, with the arrival of Erling Haaland helping to establish City as firm favourites for this season’s crown.

Haaland scored five times in just four group stage appearances as City topped their group ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Copenhagen.

The Premier League champions were knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid in last season’s semi-finals, following a dramatic comeback in the Bernabeu.

City will travel to Leipzig for the Red Bull Arena before returning to the Etihad for the return fixture.

The last-16 first legs will take place across 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs set to be played over 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Leipzig came second in their group behind Real Madrid but ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic, having won their final four matches of the group-phase.

