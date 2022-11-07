Tottenham draw AC Milan in Champions League last 16

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham Hotspur will face AC Milan in the Champions League last 16.

Spurs edged Marseille in a dramatic group-stage decider to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the seeded teams, as Antonio Conte’s side also finished ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, Milan came second in their group, finishing behind Chelsea but ahead of RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. Stefano Pioli’s team thrashed Salzburg

Tottenham are back in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in three seasons, when the 2019 finalists were knocked out by RB Leipzig.

The last-16 first legs will take place across 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs set to be played over 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Spurs will travel to Milan for the first leg before returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the return fixture.

More follows