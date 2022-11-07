Jump to content

Tottenham draw AC Milan in Champions League last 16

Spurs earned their spot in the last 16 after a thrilling victory in Marseille

Sports Staff
Monday 07 November 2022 11:23
Comments
<p>Tottenham clinched top spot with a last-minute winner in Marseille </p>

Tottenham clinched top spot with a last-minute winner in Marseille

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will face AC Milan in the Champions League last 16.

Spurs edged Marseille in a dramatic group-stage decider to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the seeded teams, as Antonio Conte’s side also finished ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, Milan came second in their group, finishing behind Chelsea but ahead of RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. Stefano Pioli’s team thrashed Salzburg

Tottenham are back in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in three seasons, when the 2019 finalists were knocked out by RB Leipzig.

The last-16 first legs will take place across 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs set to be played over 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Spurs will travel to Milan for the first leg before returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the return fixture.

