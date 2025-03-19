Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups as quarter-finals continue

The two WSL rivals clash in the second of four meetings in a matter of days

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 19 March 2025 17:55 GMT
(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Manchester City and Chelsea meet again with the hosts out for a measure of revenge as they host the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

This is the second of four encounters between the two sides in a matter of 12 days, with the two legs falling either side of a WSL fixture and following quickly after Saturday’s League Cup final. The Derby decider saw Chelsea triumph at Pride Park to secure their first trophy under Sonia Bompastor, with a quadruple still a possibility with the Londoners streaking clear at the top of the table domestically.

Familiarity with their foes could prove useful for Manchester City, though, as they target a place in the semi-finals. While the replacing of Gareth Taylor with Nick Cushing did not provide immediate impact in the cup final, the interim boss led the side to four trophies in his first stint and will hope to throw the visitors of course ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Follow all of the latest from the Joie Stadium in our live blog below:

Man City confirm injury blow ahead of Chelsea quarter-final

We should have team news in the next little while. Manchester City will be without star striker Khadija Shaw and fellow forward Aoba Fujino:

Khadija Shaw injury update as Man City confirm blow ahead of Chelsea quarter-final

Shaw has been ruled out of the first leg and is a major doubt for the return in London
Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2025 18:38

Ian Wright fumes over ‘disgrace’ of a pitch as Arsenal lose to Real Madrid

Alas, that was not the last poor pitch story of the week, with a sodden surface slammed by Ian Wright after Arsenal’s defeat to Real Madrid last night.

Ian Wright fumes over ‘disgrace’ of a pitch as Arsenal lose to Real Madrid

A sodden surface made for a poor spectacle as the hosts secured a 2-0 first-leg advantage in the Women’s Champions League quarter-final
Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2025 18:20

‘A shame’: Women’s League Cup final pitch criticised as Chelsea beat Man City

The surface was in the spotlight post-match, though, with a dreadful pitch criticised by players from both teams.

‘A shame’: Women’s League Cup final pitch criticised as Chelsea beat Man City

The playing surface at Derby County’s Pride Park stadium was worn out towards the near touchline and in both goalmouths
Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2025 18:10

The key to Chelsea’s victory over Man City in League Cup final

Let’s look back on that League Cup final at Pride Park - Jamie Braidwood was there to see Sonia Bompastor and Chelsea continue their sparkling season:

The key to Chelsea’s victory over Man City resulting in huge advantage

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City: Sonia Bompastor lifted her first trophy in England in the Women’s League Cup as the Blues landed the first blow ahead of three more meetings in 12 days
Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2025 18:00

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE

Well, if familiarity breeds contempt, expect Manchester City and Chelsea to hate one another by this time next week. This Women’s Champions League first leg is the second of four meetings in a short space of time between the pair, with the hosts seeking revenge after Saturday’s League Cup final defeat.

Kick off at the Joie Stadium is at 8pm.

Harry Latham-Coyle19 March 2025 17:08

