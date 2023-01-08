Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea and Manchester City lock horns once more on Sunday, but this time it’s the latter who are at home and the FA Cup third round is the battle ground.

Pep Guardiola’s team emerged 1-0 victors from the match at Stamford Bridge on Thursday but there could be plenty of changes to both lineups this time around as they balance being competitive on multiple fronts.

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in each of the last three seasons but have improbably ended on the losing side in each one, following defeat to Liverpool on penalties last term. Prior to that they had lost to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester in ‘21.

City’s last triumph in the competition came they year before the Blues’ recent run to Wembley, when they hammered Watford 6-0 in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is the match?

Man City host Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday 8 January, with kick-off set for 4:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch?

This match is scheduled for broadcast on BBC One. It can be broadcast via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Ruben Dias is the only major absentee for the hosts, though Aymeric Laporte might also miss out. Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate from his last league lineup so the likes of Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and Stefan Ortega should start, as well as World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.

For Chelsea, long-term absentees Armando Broja, N’Golo Kante and Reece James are still out, while both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic went off injured in midweek. Wes Fofana is another doubt but Carney Chukwuemeka could come into the team. New signing Benoit Badiashile could make his debut at some stage.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

CHE - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Zakaria, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang

Odds

City 3/8

Draw 23/5

Chelsea 8/1

Prediction

City to make it two wins from two against the Blues and leave more questions for the new Stamford Bridge boss to answer. Man City 2-1 Chelsea.