Chelsea and Manchester City face each other for the second time in just three days when they meet in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s outfit won 1-0 in the Premier League encounter on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, but this time around the pair meet at the Etihad Stadium as Graham Potter looks to end a run of just one win in six games across all competitions.

The Blues are boosted by the signing of £37m defender Benoit Badiashile, though he may not come straight into the line-up here.

Chelsea have reached five of the last six FA Cup finals but won only once in that run, in 2018, while Man City’s last triumph came the following year. Chelsea have been runners-up the three seasons since then and lost on penalties to Liverpool last May.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is the match?

Man City host Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday 8 January, with kick-off set for 4:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch?

This match is scheduled for broadcast on BBC One. It can be broadcast via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Ruben Dias is the only major absentee for the hosts, though Aymeric Laporte might also miss out. Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate from his last league lineup so the likes of Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and Stefan Ortega should start, as well as World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.

For Chelsea, long-term absentees Armando Broja, N’Golo Kante and Reece James are still out, while both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic went off injured in midweek. Wes Fofana is another doubt but Carney Chukwuemeka could come into the team. New signing Benoit Badiashile could make his debut at some stage.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

CHE - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Zakaria, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang

Odds

City 3/8

Draw 23/5

Chelsea 8/1

Prediction

City to make it two wins from two against the Blues and leave more questions for the new Stamford Bridge boss to answer. Man City 2-1 Chelsea.