Manchester City will continue their chase of a second consecutive FA Cup crown as they take on Chelsea at Wembley.

The semi-final clash comes hot on the heels of Manchester City’s Champions League exit on penalties to Real Madrid.

It means there will be no repeat treble, but their chances of twin trophies were boosted by league slip-ups for both Arsenal and Liverpool last weekend.

Chelsea, though, will have designs on silverware of their own as they bid to make a strong finish to a mixed first campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?

Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 5.15pm BST on Saturday 20 April at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4.45pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Erling Haaland is a doubt after the striker was unable to continue against Real Madrid, but Kevin De Bruyne is fit after also asking to come off before extra time. Manchester City are not thought to have any major new injury concerns, though workload management will be key after the Real Madrid second leg stretched beyond extra time. Kyle Walker was able to complete the entire game after his hamstring issue, but may be given a chance to recover here.

Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi are available after missing the 6-0 win over Everton, while Christopher Nkunku is back in “partial training”. Chelsea remain without Levi Colwill, Reece James and Wesley Fofana.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Alvarez.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Prediction

Manchester City reach the final. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea.