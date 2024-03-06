Man City vs Copenhagen LIVE: Champions League team news, line ups and more tonight as Phil Foden on bench
Manchester City take on Copenhagen in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night.
Pep Guardiola’s side left Denmark with a 3-1 lead after goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, and the advantage could encourage the manager to rotate his squad, with a match against Liverpool coming up on Sunday.
City will also be boosted by their dominant 3-1 win in the Manchester derby, coming back from a goal behind to move to one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.
However, Guardiola urged his side not to be complacent ahead of the clash, saying at a press conference: “In football everything can happen, and we have to be aware of that.
“We have respect for Copenhagen and how they play. The Champions League is Champions League. The best eight teams in Europe [will move to the next round].”
Copenhagen line-up and team changes
Jacob Neestrup has faith in his young players and that show with his line-up for tonight.
Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Ankersen, Jelert, Vavro, Mckenna, Diks; Froholdt, Oskarsson, Clem; Achouri, Elyounoussi
Manchester City are closing in on a seventh successive Champions League quarter-final as Copenhagen travel to England needing to overturn a 3-1 home defeat.
City – 5-0 victors at home to the Danish side in last season’s group stage – won all six games in their section this season for the first time, finishing six points above Leipzig in Group G and scoring 18 goals in total against the German club, Young Boys and Crvena zvezda.
Man City are the leading scorers in the competition with 21 goals from seven games.
Pep Guardiola’s side have shown remarkable consistency too, scoring three in every one of their games. They have been particularly lethal in the last 10 minutes, scoring seven of their goals after the 80-minute mark.
Man City team changes
Pep Guardiola makes seven changes to the City line-up that started the Manchester derby last weekend. The players that remain in the team are Ederson in goal, Ruben Dias in defence, Rodri in midfield and Erling Haaland up front.
In come Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Mathues Nunes, Oscar Bobb and Julian Alvarez.
Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne start on the bench.
Man City line-up
Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bobb, Alvarez, Nunes, Haaland
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Wright, Susoho, Hamilton
Phil Foden has seven goals and two assists in his last eight games in all competitions. Will he step up and perform again this evening or will Pep Guardiola rest him for a vital Premier League clash this weekend?
Pep Guardiola makes huge Phil Foden claim after Manchester derby masterclass
Pep Guardiola described Phil Foden as “world class” and the player of the season after the winger scored a match-winning double in the Manchester derby.
Manchester City were trailing to a Marcus Rashford goal before Foden struck twice, to take his tally to 18 goals for the campaign, in a 3-1 victory.
It led Guardiola to say the 23-year-old will become a legend, stating: “Winning games is when you become a world-class player. Everyone can play good but you have to win games and he wins games. What can I say?”
Pep Guardiola makes huge Phil Foden claim after Manchester derby masterclass
Foden inspired Man City to victory from 1-0 down against Manchester United with two sublime goals
Man City and Copenhagen’s last meeting
Manchester City made it seven wins from seven in this season’s competition – and nine straight Champions League victories – in Denmark.
Kevin De Bruyne’s 10th-minute opener gave them an early advantage at Parken though Magnus Mattsson marked his Copenhagen debut with a fine equaliser in the 34th minute.
City were back in front before half-time through Bernardo Silva and took a firm grip on the tie when Phil Foden curled in a third two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match.
Haaland on coping with missing chances
When City were 1-0 down, Erling Haaland missed a huge chance in the Manchester derby at the weekend to equalise. For 15 minutes or so he played on knowing that his team should be level before Phil Foden slotted in their first goal.
City went on the win 3-1 with Haaland scoring their third. His miss did not seem to affect the rest of his game, though that has not always been the case.
He explained: “It has been a challenge for me. When I was young, I could start crying if we lost and I missed chances.
“It is a mental thing, I don’t have any exercises but it is something I have been working naturally on. It is like everything in life, if you overthink it is it is not good. I have got one career and I try to have the best career possible and become the best version of myself.”
He added: “Last year [as] top scorer I got 36 goals and this season I have 18 so you can think in two ways if I have a good season or not. But, yeah, I miss a lot of chances. I will still miss a lot of chances and score goals.
“I will probably miss a big chance in the future and people will criticise me. I missed the biggest chance in the world two days ago.”
Hunger for trophies still there for Haaland
Erling Haaland says winning a treble with Manchester City last season has let him with a desire to win more trophies and silverware for the club.
He said: “You can think about it in two ways: one thing I came here and won it all and the other thing, I am 23 and won everything and I got the taste of it and how I work is when I feel this, I want to win it again. Easy as that.”
