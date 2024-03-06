✕ Close Guardiola talks up Foden’s impact on Man City after derby delight: 'He is winning games'

Manchester City take on Copenhagen in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side left Denmark with a 3-1 lead after goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, and the advantage could encourage the manager to rotate his squad, with a match against Liverpool coming up on Sunday.

City will also be boosted by their dominant 3-1 win in the Manchester derby, coming back from a goal behind to move to one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

However, Guardiola urged his side not to be complacent ahead of the clash, saying at a press conference: “In football everything can happen, and we have to be aware of that.

“We have respect for Copenhagen and how they play. The Champions League is Champions League. The best eight teams in Europe [will move to the next round].”

