Betting > Football

Manchester City vs Copenhagen predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Man City hold a 3-1 lead entering Wednesday's second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie
Last Updated: 5th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Manchester City vs Copenhagen predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets
Man City vs Copenhagen predictions 

Manchester City will hope for a drama-free night in their attempts to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League when hosting Copenhagen in the second leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Cityzens hold a 3-1 lead in the tie after securing a comfortable win on their trip to the Danish capital courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden. 

Foden continues to be City's talisman, taking centre stage in the Manchester derby as he scored a match-winning brace to allow City to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s men are on a relentless run of form in pursuit of a second straight treble.

Man City vs Copenhagen odds
Best Odds
March 6th | 8:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City Man City
86.21%
1/9
1/10
1/7
1/7
1/9
2/13
Draw
10.53%
17/2
7/1
7/1
15/2
15/2
15/2
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
4.76%
16/1
16/1
16/1
14/1
18/1
20/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
49.50%
--
10/11
19/20
--
--
Evens
Under 3.5
54.64%
--
5/6
5/6
--
--
10/13
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Man City -2.25 Man City -2.25
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
FC Copenhagen +2.25 FC Copenhagen +2.25
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Man City Man City
Football betting sites have made them overwhelming favourites to brush aside Copenhagen to reach the last eight in the continued defence of their Champions League crown.  

The Danish side did put up decent resistance for a period on home soil, equalising through Magnus Mattsson before Silva restored City’s lead. But Jacob Neestrup’s team will have to pull off a minor miracle to end the Cityzens’ reign as European champions.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Man City vs Copenhagen Tip: Merciless City to hit top gear 

The win over Manchester United kickstarted a vital week for Guardiola’s men in the Premier League and Europe. Marcus Rashford’s early strike rocked the Cityzens before Foden rallied his side in the second half.  

City were at their imperious best against their rivals, barely giving them a kick and they will want to maintain that relentless attitude in the match with Copenhagen ahead of their duel with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.  

Guardiola’s men rained down 27 attempts on the United goal, penning Erik ten Hag’s men back in their own half for the majority of the game. The hosts enjoyed 74 per cent possession, ensuring that it was a frustrating afternoon for the visitors’ forward players.

Champions League Winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
34.72%
8/5
--
15/8
6/4
6/4
6/4
Real Madrid
18.18%
9/2
--
4/1
9/2
4/1
9/2
Arsenal
11.76%
13/2
--
15/2
13/2
13/2
13/2
B. Munich
10.00%
9/1
--
8/1
9/1
8/1
8/1
Inter
9.09%
9/1
--
10/1
9/1
9/1
10/1
Copenhagen were restricted to 21 per cent possession in the first leg at home, so we could expect further dominance from City in a comfortable win. 

The Danish outfit will be fortunate to even muster an attempt at goal. United scored from their only shot on target, while it was the same story for Copenhagen at Parken. 

As the season enters its final stretch, Guardiola will be urging his team to be ruthless in both boxes.  

Their defensive resilience was key in their Champions League run last term, and a clean sheet, as well as a clinical performance in the final third, would send out a strong message. After looking at betting apps, we’re taking City to win to nil at odds of 5/6 with BetVictor

Man City vs Copenhagen Tip 1: Man City to win to nil – 5/6 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Alvarez to make a mark? 

Julian Alvarez has been forced to settle for a place on the bench for City's last three games due to their depth of options but may get a run out on Wednesday. Only Haaland has scored more Champions League goals for the club this season with five ahead of the Argentine’s four efforts. 

Alvarez is 20/1 in the Champions League odds to finish as the competition’s top scorer, which could be worth consideration given City’s favouritism to go all the way.  

Alvarez provided a vital assist for Foden to notch his second strike of the game to put City ahead against United. The 24-year-old always seems to make an impact when he’s on the pitch.

Champions League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
47.62%
1/1
--
1/1
11/10
--
11/10
Harry Edward Kane
18.18%
9/2
--
7/2
7/2
--
7/2
Kylian Mbappe
16.67%
5/1
--
9/2
9/2
--
9/2
Alvaro Morata
6.67%
12/1
--
14/1
14/1
--
14/1
Jude Bellingham
6.67%
14/1
--
14/1
14/1
--
14/1
Guardiola could opt to rotate his starting line-up due to the importance of Sunday’s clash against Liverpool. It may allow Alvarez to return through the middle in place of Haaland or on the left for Jeremy Doku with Jack Grealish still sidelined.  

He’s not scored since notching a brace in City’s 3-1 win over Burnley at the end of January. As City are expected to dominate possession at the Etihad, there may be more than a few chances on offer. 

Odds of 11/8 with bet365 for Alvarez to score any time is our second Man City vs Copenhagen prediction. 

Man City vs Copenhagen Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score any time – 11/8 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Look out for Copenhagen fouls 

Copenhagen are in a difficult situation on the road. 

They’re chasing the game against one of the best teams in Europe, but will likely be spending a lot of time off the ball. Neestrup is going to need his side to be flawless in possession and dogged out of it to regain the ball. 

That could lead them to overstepping the mark on a few occasions. Referee Espen Eskas has awarded an average of 19 fouls per game in his two Champions League assignments this season, so he's not afraid to use his whistle either.

Copenhagen have averaged 10 fouls per game in the Champions League this season, but that figure rose in the first leg to 13 as Viktor Claesson and Kevin Diks had a tough time containing the Cityzens, combining for seven of those infringements.  

Betting sites have a line of 11.5 away fouls, and since Copenhagen have surpassed that amount on eight occasions this season, we’re taking the over at odds of 21/20 with BetUK

Man City vs Copenhagen Tip 3: Copenhagen over 11.5 fouls – 21/20 BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

How to get free bets for Man City vs Copenhagen 

Gambling sites offer new customers free bets and other promotions for signing up online and betting on events such as the Champions League.

By creating a BoyleSports account, new customers can qualify for £20 in free bets. All you have to do is sign up for Boyles on your mobile device, deposit £10 and bet £10 on the sportsbook on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to wager on football and other sports. You’ll also gain access to BoyleSports’ UK online casino

Read all the terms and conditions of BoyleSports sign-up offer before joining up. If you do bet on Man City vs Copenhagen or any other sport, gamble responsibly. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.