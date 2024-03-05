Manchester City vs Copenhagen predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

have made them overwhelming favourites to brush aside Copenhagen to reach the last eight in the continued defence of their Champions League crown. The Danish side did put up decent resistance for a period on home soil, equalising through Magnus Mattsson before Silva restored City’s lead. But Jacob Neestrup’s team will have to pull off a minor miracle to end the Cityzens’ reign as European champions.

Man City vs Copenhagen Tip: Merciless City to hit top gear The win over Manchester United kickstarted a vital week for Guardiola’s men in the Premier League and Europe. Marcus Rashford’s early strike rocked the Cityzens before Foden rallied his side in the second half. City were at their imperious best against their rivals, barely giving them a kick and they will want to maintain that relentless attitude in the match with Copenhagen ahead of their duel with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Guardiola’s men rained down 27 attempts on the United goal, penning Erik ten Hag’s men back in their own half for the majority of the game. The hosts enjoyed 74 per cent possession, ensuring that it was a frustrating afternoon for the visitors’ forward players.

Copenhagen were restricted to 21 per cent possession in the first leg at home, so we could expect further dominance from City in a comfortable win. The Danish outfit will be fortunate to even muster an attempt at goal. United scored from their only shot on target, while it was the same story for Copenhagen at Parken. As the season enters its final stretch, Guardiola will be urging his team to be ruthless in both boxes. Their defensive resilience was key in their Champions League run last term, and a clean sheet, as well as a clinical performance in the final third, would send out a strong message. After looking at , we’re taking City to win to nil at odds of 5/6 with . Man City vs Copenhagen Tip 1: Man City to win to nil – 5/6 BetVictor

Alvarez to make a mark? Julian Alvarez has been forced to settle for a place on the bench for City's last three games due to their depth of options but may get a run out on Wednesday. Only Haaland has scored more Champions League goals for the club this season with five ahead of the Argentine’s four efforts. Alvarez is 20/1 in the to finish as the competition’s top scorer, which could be worth consideration given City’s favouritism to go all the way. Alvarez provided a vital assist for Foden to notch his second strike of the game to put City ahead against United. The 24-year-old always seems to make an impact when he’s on the pitch.

Guardiola could opt to rotate his starting line-up due to the importance of Sunday’s clash against Liverpool. It may allow Alvarez to return through the middle in place of Haaland or on the left for Jeremy Doku with Jack Grealish still sidelined. He’s not scored since notching a brace in City’s 3-1 win over Burnley at the end of January. As City are expected to dominate possession at the Etihad, there may be more than a few chances on offer. Odds of 11/8 with for Alvarez to score any time is our second Man City vs Copenhagen prediction. Man City vs Copenhagen Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score any time – 11/8 bet365

Look out for Copenhagen fouls Copenhagen are in a difficult situation on the road. They’re chasing the game against one of the best teams in Europe, but will likely be spending a lot of time off the ball. Neestrup is going to need his side to be flawless in possession and dogged out of it to regain the ball. That could lead them to overstepping the mark on a few occasions. Referee Espen Eskas has awarded an average of 19 fouls per game in his two Champions League assignments this season, so he's not afraid to use his whistle either.

Copenhagen have averaged 10 fouls per game in the Champions League this season, but that figure rose in the first leg to 13 as Viktor Claesson and Kevin Diks had a tough time containing the Cityzens, combining for seven of those infringements. have a line of 11.5 away fouls, and since Copenhagen have surpassed that amount on eight occasions this season, we’re taking the over at odds of 21/20 with . Man City vs Copenhagen Tip 3: Copenhagen over 11.5 fouls – 21/20 BetUK

