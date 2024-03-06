Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City hold a strong first-leg advantage over Copenhagen as they bid to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

A 3-1 victory in Denmark has left Pep Guardiola’s side poised to progress as they seek to retain their continental crown.

A dominant win over rivals Manchester United in their last league outing will leave the defending champions full of confidence.

The visitors were beaten in Friday night Superliga action in a top-of-the-table clash with Midtjylland.

When is Manchester City vs Copenhagen?

The second leg of the Champions League tie is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 6 March at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Josko Gvardiol was back on the bench for the Manchester derby, leaving Jack Grealish as Pep Guardiola’s only senior absentee. The Manchester City manager may well look to rotate in places with a crunch clash with Liverpool to come on Sunday.

Copenhagen suffered an injury blow in their weekend league defeat as Viktor Claesson was withdrawn, while Emil Hojlund is a doubt. Lukas Lerager is back available having served a suspension but may also be out due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis, Rodri; Foden, Kovacic, Nunes, Doku; Alvarez.

Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Goncalves, Falk, Mattsson; Elyounoussi, Larsson, Achouri.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/7

Draw 15/2

Copenhagen win 14/1

Prediction

Manchester City go through in comfort. Manchester City 3-1 Copenhagen (6-2 agg.)