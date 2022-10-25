Borussia Dortmund vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Dortmund vs Man City live stream and everything you need to know ahead of Champions League fixture
Erling Haaland will look to strike against his former side Borussia Dortmund again tonight as Manchester City look to top their Champions League group.
Haaland scored the winner against Dortmund last month as City came from behind to take control of Group G.
Although Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a goaless draw at Copenhagen last week, with Haaland rested, City can secure a seeded spot in the knockout stages with a draw tonight.
Dortmund still have work to do to book their place in the last 16. Jude Bellingham was on target in Manchester and the England midfielder also scored twice in the 5-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, but John Stones has returned to their travelling squad. Sergio Gomez is suspended while Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake may return to the starting line-up.
Borussia Dortmund will hope to call upon Marco Reus and Donyell Malen after both missed the weekend’s win over Stuttgart. Thomas Meunier and Mahmoud Dahoud are among those on a lengthy injury list.
Predicted line-ups
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko
Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Odds
Borussia Dortmund: 7/2
Draw: 3/1
Manchester City: 8/15
Prediction
Dortmund did a good job frustrating City in the first match, before John Stones scored from distance and Haaland produced a remarkable finish at the back post. It could be another tricky night for Guardiola’s side, but with Haaland almost certain to be on target, City should get the win. Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Man City
