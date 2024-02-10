Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, knowing that a win would briefly lift them to top of the table.

Liverpool do not play until 3pm on Saturday, and a win for Pep Guardiola’s side would see them move one point ahead of their north west rivals.

Concerningly for Everton, City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against the Toffees, a record stretching back to a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park in January 2017.

The Toffees have also not won at the Etihad Stadium in their last 12 visits, and have been reliant on set-pieces to fins breakthroughs this season.

When is it?

Manchester City vs Everton kicks off at 12.30 pm on Saturday 10th February at 12.30pm at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with coverage starting at 11am and subscribers can watch it via the Discovery + app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Erling Haaland made his first start for two months against Brentford and did not appear to suffer any adverse effects, so is expected to be fit for the game against Everton. While Kevin De Bruyne has already found his feet following his injury lay off.

John Stones is also likely to be available to manager Guardiola.

While for Everton, Abdoulaye Doucoure remains a doubt after suffering two hamstring issues that have limited his appearances in the last two months.

Prediction

At home Manchester City have been strong this season and have firmly put their November blip behind them. Man City 3-0 Everton