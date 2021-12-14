Manchester City welcome Leeds United to the Etihad in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a one-point lead over Liverpool in the title race and are in brilliant form, having now won their last six league games in succession.

City were made to work hard last time out against Wolves, though, with a second-half Raheem Sterling penalty eventually securing all three points.

Things are looking less optimistic for Leeds, who sit 15th in the table and have won just one of their last five matches.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side produced a valiant performance against Chelsea last weekend only to be denied by a stoppage-time Jorginho penalty, and they will have to continue to make do without Kalvin Phillips, who has been ruled out for at least two months. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place at 8pm on Tuesday 14 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres remains out injured while Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt for Man City due to a back injury. Joao Cancelo is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Leeds are facing a host of injury problems, with Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Robin Kock all ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Sterling, Foden

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

Odds

Manchester City - 1/9

Draw - 8/1

Leeds - 20/1

Prediction

Manchester City lacked their usual cutting-edge against Wolves last time out but should have more than enough quality to win in convincing fashion against an injury-stricken Leeds. Manchester City 3-0 Leeds.