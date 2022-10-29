Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City were left sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Leicester in the Premier League today.

Haaland was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund, with the Manchester City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.

Although City confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw in Germany, it was the third match in a row that Guardiola’s side had failed to score away from home.

City will look to put an end to that run against a Leicester side who have won their last two games to ease any relegation concerns. The visitors can go top with a win ahead of Arsenal’s match tomorrow.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Leicester vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 29 October.

How can I watch Leicester vs Manchester City?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Erling Haaland is a major doubt and faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Leicester, Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday. Guardiola said Haaland had a fever and a knock on his foot following City’s draw at Borussia Dortmund and the manager said: "He feels better but we’re training in a few hours and we will assess. After that we will decide."

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are still out but Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne are set to return to the starting line-up.

Johnny Evans and Wilfried Ndidi could return to Leicester’s squad for the visit of the champions, but pair Boubakary Soumare and Daniel Amartey may keep their places in the starting team.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Mahrez

Odds

Leicester: 7/1

Draw: 17/4

Manchester City: 1/4