Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup semi-final team news and line-ups with Kevin De Bruyne major injury doubt
Follow live updates as Liverpool and Manchester City go head-to-head once again in the latest chapter of their heavyweight rivalry
Follow for live updates as Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley. An enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad last weekend saw Manchester City remain one point clear in the Premier League title race and the quality and intensity of the match means another encounter between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s heavyweight sides promises to be another unmissable ocassion.
While last weekend’s Premier League draw means the title is once again set to go down to the wire, the outcome of this afternoon’s semi-final will have a more immediate impact on City and Liverpool’s respective ambitions this season. For the Reds, this will be the greatest test yet of their quadruple hopes, while City are also trying to keep their treble bid alive. The winner of Chelsea and Crystal Palace’s match tomorrow will await in the final.
Today’s match comes after a busy midweek for both teams which saw City and Liverpool progress to the Champions League semi-finals, and a step closer to a potential European final in Paris. Liverpool were able to rest key players as they advanced against Benfica, but City’s exertions in a fiery and brusing battle at Atletico Madrid could be significant in what has been a short turnaround.
Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals following the conclusion of Spurs v Brighton, below.
76 mins: Chance! Tottenham’s press ensures they win the ball deep in Brighton’s half and Hojbjerg does brilliantly to spin away from a tackle and izz the ball across the six-yard area. Sergio Reguilon comes sprinting towards the back post and lunges at the ball as it rolls to him but he can’t get a touch and the chance goes begging.
73 mins: Nearly. Gross carries the ball into the Tottenham final third and laces it over to Lamptey bombing it down the right wing. He’s looking for Welbeck in the box and curls a cross into the middle but Lloris comes confidently off his line and grabs hold of the ball before it reaches the Brighton striker.
70 mins: Harry Winks is getting a 20 minute run out for Tottenham as he comes on to replace Rodrigo Bentancur. Can he spark something for Spurs? They’ll need him to if they want to win this game.
66 mins: Lucas Moura makes a quick run in behind for Spurs but the through ball doesn’t reach him. It’s a good start for the substitute though as Tottenham have hardly made any runs before now.
63 mins: Chance! Trossard brings the ball down the left side before sliding it across to Mac Allister. He has space to set himself on the edge of the ‘D’ before drilling an effort wide of the left-hand post.
Dejan Kulusevski is then replaced with Lucas Moura for Tottenham.
60 mins: Yves Bissouma picks up a yellow coard for a foul outside the box but Spurs fail to capitalise on the resultant free kick.
Leandro Trossard then brings the ball down the left side for Brighton and tries to weave his way into the box but Bentancur is back to defend for Tottenham. He wins possession and boots it clear.
57 mins: Chance! Much better from Tottenham. They win the ball in their own half and play it up to Son. He threads it across to Hojbjerg who drives into the penalty area before cutting it back to Son. He shoots but the effort is blocked and rebounds out to Bentancur. Bentancur fires one towards the far corner but misses the target and sends the ball wide of goal.
54 mins: Eric Dier fires a long ball down the left side in a different mode of attack for Spurs. Ben Davies and Sergio Reguilon both go sprinting after the ball to try and keep it in play but neither player is successful and Brighton win a goal kick.
51 mins: Chance! It’s not how Spurs would have been expecting it to happen but they get a the first chance of the second half when Harry Kane sends a long throw into the penalty area. Son Heung-Min brings the ball down under pressure and turns towards goal. He scuttles back to create space to shoot but Joel Veltman is there to block it and clear for the visitors.
48 mins: Gross links up with Mac Allister to work the ball up the inside right channel and over to Lamptey on the right wing. He carries the ball towards the byline and sees his cross into the box blocked.
