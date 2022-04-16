✕ Close Klopp has 'no idea' if Liverpool will benefit from Man City's Europe travels

Follow for live updates as Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley. An enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad last weekend saw Manchester City remain one point clear in the Premier League title race and the quality and intensity of the match means another encounter between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s heavyweight sides promises to be another unmissable ocassion.

While last weekend’s Premier League draw means the title is once again set to go down to the wire, the outcome of this afternoon’s semi-final will have a more immediate impact on City and Liverpool’s respective ambitions this season. For the Reds, this will be the greatest test yet of their quadruple hopes, while City are also trying to keep their treble bid alive. The winner of Chelsea and Crystal Palace’s match tomorrow will await in the final.

Today’s match comes after a busy midweek for both teams which saw City and Liverpool progress to the Champions League semi-finals, and a step closer to a potential European final in Paris. Liverpool were able to rest key players as they advanced against Benfica, but City’s exertions in a fiery and brusing battle at Atletico Madrid could be significant in what has been a short turnaround.

Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals following the conclusion of Spurs v Brighton, below.