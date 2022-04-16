Man City vs Liverpool prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out today?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spent the past week playing down the possibility of his side winning an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The German insists the fixture list makes it near impossible for them to claim the remaining three trophies having already won the Carabao Cup.

Nevertheless, their first major hurdle as we approach the final month of the season comes in the form of the FA Cup.

Premier League title rivals Manchester City will be highly-motivated to stop Liverpool from reaching the final as the two sides square off just six days after drawing 2-2 at the Etihad.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 3:30pm BST on Saturday 16 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on BBC1 from 3pm and is also available online via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are major doubts for Manchester City following Wednesday’s bruising Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid, while Ruben Dias has only had three training sessions since returning from a hamstring problem. Teenager Cole Palmer won’t be ready to return from an ankle injury.

Liverpool are not believed to have any new injury concerns, but Jurgen Klopp will have to manage his squad carefully after the exertions required against Manchester City and Benfica.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Grealish, Foden, Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Manchester City: 13/10

Draw: 45/17

Liverpool: 23/10

Prediction

As well as wanting to reach the FA Cup final, Liverpool will also be keen to make a statement as they continue to chase Manchester City down in the Premier League. Expect them to come out of the blocks fast and potentially edge this one in another pulsating contest. 2-1 Liverpool.