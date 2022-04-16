In a break from their Premier League title tussle, Manchester City and Liverpool face off in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two English sides have bigger fish to fry in other competitions, but that will not stop Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp from doing all they can to reach the FA Cup final.

Neither side has any major injury concerns to worry about, so they should both field strong starting line-ups in this mouthwatering tie.

But who will come out on top?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 3:30pm BST on Saturday 16 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on BBC1 from 3pm and is also available online via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are major doubts for Manchester City following Wednesday’s bruising Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid, while Ruben Dias has only had three training sessions since returning from a hamstring problem. Teenager Cole Palmer won’t be ready to return from an ankle injury.

Liverpool are not believed to have any new injury concerns, but Jurgen Klopp will have to manage his squad carefully after the exertions required against Manchester City and Benfica.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Grealish, Foden, Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Manchester City: 13/10

Draw: 45/17

Liverpool: 23/10

Prediction

As well as wanting to reach the FA Cup final, Liverpool will also be keen to make a statement as they continue to chase Manchester City down in the Premier League. Expect them to come out of the blocks fast and potentially edge this one in another pulsating contest. 2-1 Liverpool.