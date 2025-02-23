Is Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League with the visitors looking to re-establish their lead at the top of the table.

Two draws in their last three matches mean that the Reds head into the weekend with a seven-point lead at the top, though Arsenal have a game in hand on Arne Slot’s side.

And today they face their old title rivals, though City can only dent Liverpool’s hopes this time round as the champions trail the Reds by 17 points.

City’s feeble exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek piled more misery on Pep Guardiola’s side, and while they only have the FA Cup to fight for themselves this season, they can still have a potentially vital say in where the title ends up in May.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 23 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

Pep Guardiola has another injury concern after the loss to Madrid, with John Stones having been forced off early on. It is currently unknown how long he will remain out for.

Both of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne stayed on the bench in midweek, with the former nursing an injury he picked up against Newcastle, so it is not yet certain whether either will be fit to start.

Manuel Akanji is the latest long-term injury for City, while a return date for Oscar Bobb is not yet clear after reports he suffered a setback in his recovery.

For Liverpool, Conor Bradley is a doubt after being forced off against Villa, while Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are out.

In his pre-match conference, Arne Slot said that it will be ‘close’ regarding whether Cody Gakpo is fit to make the starting eleven.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Khusanov, Ake, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Foden, Marmoush, Savio; Haaland.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Odds

Man City win - 9/5

Draw - 11/4

Liverpool win - 13/10

Prediction

Despite Liverpool’s more mixed form of late, the Reds tend to rise to the occasion and this weekend should be no different against a City side that struggles against teams that play in the way the Reds do.

Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool.