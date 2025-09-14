Man City v Man United live: Struggling rivals meet in Manchester derby with Premier League debut expected
City and United have made struggling starts as they meet in an early season Manchester derby
The pressure is on as Manchester City host Manchester United in an early season derby at the Etihad.
City lost back-to-back games before the international break in a stuttering start for Pep Guardiola’s new-look side. After opening their season with a comfortable win at Wolves, City lost at home to Tottenham before they were stunned by Brighton in a late turnaround on the south coast.
United secured their first win of the season late on against Burnley but it’s been a rollercoaster start for Ruben Amorim’s team, too, marked with a disastrous cup defeat at Grimsby.
Despite City’s dominance when it comes to silverware, this fixture has often offered United some relief in recent years. Amorim enjoyed one of his finest moments in charge of United in last season’s late win at the Etihad.
Follow team news and updates ahead of Man City v Man United, below
The Man City flaw that Man United hope to expose in derby taking new direction
Just a few days before the season began, figures close to Gianluigi Donnarumma felt a deal for Manchester United was on the table, with the player keen.
But, just hours before the deadline closed Manchester City were willing to pay what it took. The move has surprised a lot of people in football, from the abrupt nature of the signing to the fact that Pep Guardiola has demanded ball-playing goalkeepers as an article of faith.
This did not feel very much like the City that has been England’s dominant team for a decade. Many have even remarked that it felt more like what United do… except for the possibility their refusal to commit to such a deal is the clearest sign yet of a new direction.
It might also mean a new direction for this derby, but going which way?
Man City v Man Utd possible line-ups
Man City: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji; Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku
Man United: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Zirkzee ; Sesko
What is the Man Utd team news?
Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Altay Bayindir will start in goal for Manchester United ahead of new arrival Senne Lammens, while Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot have been ruled out.
What is the Man City team news?
New goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could make his Manchester City debut ahead of James Trafford following his deadline-day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.
Omar Marmoush has been ruled out for several weeks following an injury while on international duty with Egypt and John Stones is a doubt after missing England duty. Rayan Ait Nouri and Rayan Cherki are also out but Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol could return.
When is Man City vs Man United?
The Manchester derby will kick off at 4:30pm.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting after Liverpool’s match at Burnley.
