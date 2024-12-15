Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City will be out to end a disastrous run as they take on Manchester United on derby day.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won just once in their last ten games as their hopes of a successful defence of their Premier League slip away.

It perhaps leave them vulnerable as their cross-city rivals travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to continue to bed in under Ruben Amorim.

A 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend showed how far Manchester United still have to go but they will have real hope of prolonging their hosts’ pain.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The Manchester derby is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 15 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Rico Lewis is suspended for Manchester City after his sending off against Crystal Palace, while Pep Guardiola remains without Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake. Manuel Akanji and John Stones are doubts. With defensive options lacking, Guardiola may be forced to use a youngster or move Matheus Nunes into a full-back role.

Manchester United’s squad is in reasonable health, though Luke Shaw’s latest setback leaves him on the sidelines until next year and Jonny Evans may also be unable to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

