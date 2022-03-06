Manchester City have a couple of defensive doubts ahead of their Premier League derby meeting with Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome their cross-city rivals to the Etihad Stadium.

Both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were forced off during the midweek FA Cup win over Peterborough.

Opponents Manchester United had Scott McTominay return to training on Wednesday and will hope from an improved performance having been held by Watford last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

The Manchester Derby will kick-off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with coverage due to begin at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Ruben Dias is a doubt for Manchester City, with the club awaiting the results of tests on a leg injury that forced the Portuguese defender off during the 2-0 cup win against Peterborough. Nathan Ake was also withdrawn at half-time of that fifth round tie at London Road with what was described as a knock. Oleksandr Zinchenko started in that game and was given the captain’s armband by Fernandinho and could again feature despite the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine.

Edinson Cavani (groin) and an ill Scott McTominay missed Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Watford, but the Scottish midfielder trained with his teammates on Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Sterling.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Odds

Manchester City 2/5

Draw 21/5

Manchester United 8/1

Prediction

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City may have to win every game if they hope to defend their Premier League title, and given the recent indifferent performances of their cross-city rivals, he’ll be confident his side can secure victory. Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United