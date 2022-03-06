Manchester City will hope to consolidate their place at the top of the Premier League as they host Manchester United.

Amid a recent unsteady run that has seen Pep Guardiola’s side beaten by Tottenham and controversially scrape by Everton, the title race has been reignited with Liverpool hot on the league leaders’ heels.

Manchester United are also enduring a mixed recent run of performances with Ralf Rangnick yet to have a significant impact after taking interim charge in November.

A draw against Watford last week was a set-back as the club chases a Champions League place for next season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the cross-city fixture:

When and where is it?

The Manchester Derby will kick-off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with coverage due to begin at 4pm GMT.

Team news

Ruben Dias is a doubt for Manchester City, with the club awaiting the results of tests on a leg injury that forced the Portuguese defender off during the 2-0 cup win against Peterborough. Nathan Ake was also withdrawn at half-time of that fifth round tie at London Road with what was described as a knock. Oleksandr Zinchenko started in that game and was given the captain’s armband by Fernandinho and could again feature despite the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine.

Edinson Cavani (groin) and an ill Scott McTominay missed Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Watford, but the Scottish midfielder trained with his teammates on Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Sterling.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Prediction

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City may have to win every game if they hope to defend their Premier League title, and given the recent indifferent performances of their cross-city rivals, he’ll be confident his side can secure victory. Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United